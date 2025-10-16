HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » FMCG cos indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in Q2

FMCG cos indicate mid single-digit revenue growth in Q2

By Sharleen Dsouza
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 16, 2025 14:20 IST

x

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to report mid-single-digit revenue growth in the July–September 2025–26 quarter, according to their quarterly updates.

FMCG

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Most companies also noted that supply chains were focused on liquidating existing stock ahead of the implementation of new goods and services tax (GST) rates in categories where the tax was lowered.

An outlier is Marico, which said its consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis could touch the thirties, driven by pricing interventions and mix improvements.

However, the company told investors that underlying volume growth in its India business remained in the high single digits and is expected to moderate sequentially.

 

Dabur India and Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) said consolidated revenue is expected to grow in the mid-single digits.
 
The maker of Vatika hair oil added that operating profit will rise roughly in line with revenue, while GCPL noted that the GST transition in India is likely to have a short-term impact on profitability, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation expected to decline for the quarter.

“The government’s recent GST reform represents a landmark step towards driving affordability and enhancing purchasing power, which will boost consumption across categories and strengthen demand in both urban and rural markets,” Dabur India said in its update.

GCPL also described the reforms as an encouraging step to strengthen consumer demand.

“With the revised rates, nearly one-third of GCPL’s portfolio — primarily toilet soaps, as well as smaller categories like talcum powder, shampoo, and shaving cream — now benefits from a reduced GST of 5 per cent, down from 18 per cent.”

It added, “The GST rate reductions have resulted in some short-term adjustments across trade channels, as distributors and retailers focused on liquidating existing inventories.

"This has delayed the flow of new orders and temporarily deferred consumer purchases, impacting both growth and profitability.”

Hindustan Unilever said the quarter could face a transitory impact from GST and expects its consolidated business growth to be near flat to low-single-digit.

“This is a one-off, transitory impact, and we anticipate recovery starting in November as prices stabilise, underpinned by rising disposable incomes and our ongoing portfolio transformation actions,” it said.

AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) reported 5 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth and 24 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, driven mainly by edible oils and the essential industry segment.

Sharleen Dsouza in Mumbai
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Improve or lose out, Vaishnaw tells railway track-makers
Improve or lose out, Vaishnaw tells railway track-makers
Auto Sales May Extend Past Diwali Thanks to GST Cut
Auto Sales May Extend Past Diwali Thanks to GST Cut
'Next Samvat Could See Equities Align With...'
'Next Samvat Could See Equities Align With...'
Aadhaar-Based Face Check Soon For Big Online Transfers
Aadhaar-Based Face Check Soon For Big Online Transfers
Tata Motors sheds 40 pc of pre-merger valuation
Tata Motors sheds 40 pc of pre-merger valuation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wholesome, Less Wicked Sweets For Diwali

webstory image 2

7 Gorgeous Lakshmi Temples You Must Visit

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral2:23

Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral

Controlled Blasting Clears Rocks on Jammu-Srinagar Highway1:53

Controlled Blasting Clears Rocks on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in Delhi for 3-day official visit1:15

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in Delhi for...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO