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Banks On Alert Over AI Security Risks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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April 23, 2026 17:08 IST

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Indian banks are taking proactive steps to secure their financial systems and customer data following global concerns about the potential cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI models like Anthropic's Mythos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Usman/Pixabay

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Usman/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Finance Minister meets with bank heads to address AI security risks.
  • Concerns raised over Anthropic's Mythos model and its potential vulnerabilities.
  • Banks urged to take preemptive measures to secure systems and customer data.
  • RBI and Finance Ministry studying the extent of AI risks to the Indian financial sector.
  • Anthropic's Mythos model can outperform humans in cybersecurity tasks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met heads of banks on risks related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) following global concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model threatening data security of the financial systems.

The meeting assumes significance in view of development of the Claude Mythos AI model by Anthropic claiming that it has found vulnerabilities in many major operating systems.

 

AI Risks in the Financial Sector

According to sources, risks and measures needed to deal with AI were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting chaired by the Finance Minister deliberated on various risks that AI posed on the financial sector, sources said, adding that banks have been urged to take preemptive measures to secure their systems, data and money of customers.

RBI and Ministry Study AI Breach Impact

The meeting was attended by top officials of banks, officials from Reserve Bank of India, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

According to a senior finance ministry official, the ministry and the RBI are studying the extent of risks that the Indian financial sector faces from this breach.

Anthropic's Mythos Model: A Cybersecurity Threat

As per the reports, Anthropic said Mythos can outperform humans at cyber-security tasks, finding and exploiting thousands of bugs, including 27-year-old vulnerabilities, in major operating systems and web browsers.

Anthropic, an US-based artificial intelligence company, said unauthorised access was made on its new model Mythos, which is deemed too dangerous for public release.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's 'Project Glasswing', a controlled initiative under which select organisations âare permitted to use theâ unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity.

Mythos is a powerful AI model that has sparked concerns among regulators about its unprecedented ability âto identify digital security vulnerabilities and potential for misuse.

The meeting highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in the financial sector, especially with the rapid advancement of AI technologies. The RBI has been increasingly focused on ensuring that banks have robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats. This includes regular audits, stress testing, and implementation of advanced security measures.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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