Indian Banks Discuss AI Security Risks After Global Concerns

Following global concerns over AI models threatening financial systems, Indian banks are taking preemptive measures to address potential cybersecurity risks and protect customer data.

Key Points Finance Minister meets with bank heads to discuss AI security risks.

Global concerns arise over Anthropic's Mythos model and its potential vulnerabilities.

Banks urged to take preemptive measures to secure systems and customer data.

RBI conducting due diligence to ensure India's financial sector is secure from AI threats.

Anthropic's Mythos model raises concerns about its ability to identify digital security vulnerabilities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met heads of banks to discuss risks related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) following global concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model threatening data security of financial systems.

AI Vulnerabilities in Financial Systems

The meeting assumes significance in view of development of the Claude Mythos AI model by Anthropic, claiming that it has found vulnerabilities in many major operating systems.

According to sources, risks and measures needed to deal with AI were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting chaired by the Finance Minister deliberated on various risks that AI posed on the financial sector, sources said, adding that banks have been urged to take preemptive measures to secure their systems, data and money of customers.

RBI and Government Scrutinise AI Risks

The meeting was attended by top officials of banks, officials from the Reserve Bank of India, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

According to a senior finance ministry official, the ministry and the RBI are studying the extent of risks that the Indian financial sector faces from this breach.

So far, Indian systems are secure and there is no need for unduly worrying, the official said, adding that the RBI is also doing due-diligence at its end to ensure India's financial sector is secure.

Anthropic's Mythos Model Sparks Security Fears

As per the reports, Anthropic said Mythos can outperform humans at cyber-security tasks, finding and exploiting thousands of bugs, including 27-year-old vulnerabilities, in major operating systems and web browsers.

Anthropic, an US-based artificial intelligence company, said unauthorised access was made on its new model Mythos, which is deemed too dangerous for public release.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's 'Project Glasswing', a controlled initiative under which select organisations âare permitted to use theâ unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity.

Mythos is a powerful AI model that has sparked concerns among regulators about its unprecedented ability âto identify digital security vulnerabilities and potential for misuse.

Anthropic chose not to release Mythos publicly, arguing that its capabilities pose unprecedented cybersecurity risks, as per reports.

Earlier in the day, Financial Services Secretary speaking at an event said AI is both a threat as well as opportunity for the fintech industry.

The meeting highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in the financial sector, especially with the rapid advancement of AI technologies. The RBI's involvement underscores the regulatory focus on maintaining the integrity and security of India's financial infrastructure. As AI becomes more integrated into financial systems, proactive measures are essential to mitigate potential risks.