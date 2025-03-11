HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Flight tickets to be cheaper this Holi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 11, 2025 22:10 IST

With only a few days to go before the country celebrates Holi, several airline companies offered discounts on fares on the occasion of the festival of colours.

Holi

Photograph: ANI Photo

While two airlines are providing discounts on both domestic and international networks, another has the offer only for the domestic sector.

Low-cost airline Akasa Air said it is offering an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 1,499 on domestic routes.

 

Besides, the airline has also come up with saver and flexi fares across all its domestic and international networks.

In addition, the airline has also come up with a promo code HOLI15 for discounts on international bookings and a flat 15 per cent discount on seat selection for domestic and international flights.

The offers are valid for 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares on bookings made between March 10 and March 13 for travel starting from March 17, Akasa Air said in a statement.

Another low-cost carrier IndiGo has launched “Holi Getaway Sale”, offering customers discounted fares and add-ons for flight bookings, across all channels.

The airline said the sale is valid for bookings made from March 10 to March 12 for travel between March 17 and September 21.

During the offer period, all-inclusive one-way fares start from Rs 1,199 for domestic sectors and Rs 4,199 for international sectors, it said in a statement.

Besides, the airline is also offering discounts of up to 20 per cent on pre-paid excess baggage (15kg, 20kg, 30kg) for domestic and international sectors, up to 35 per cent discount on standard seat selection for domestic and international sectors and flat 10 per cent off on pre-booked meals.

Travellers can also avail of an additional 5 per cent discount on flight bookings made through the company's website or mobile app during the offer period.

Air India Express, a Tata Enterprise and a subsidiary of Air India, has also announced ‘Holi FlashSale' to celebrate the festival of colours with fares starting from Rs 1,499.

The airline also announced exclusive Xpress Lite fares from Rs 1,330 in addition to ‘zero convenience fees' for logged-in members booking on the airline's website.

The sale is valid for domestic bookings made until March 12 for travel between March 17 and March 25, an airline statement said.

The airline recently inducted its 100th aircraft. By the end of March 2025, the airline will operate over 500 daily flights across 55 destinations spanning India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
