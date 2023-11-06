News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Fitch raises India's medium-term growth estimate, cuts China's

Fitch raises India's medium-term growth estimate, cuts China's

Source: PTI
November 06, 2023 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fitch Ratings has raised India's medium-term potential growth estimate by 70 basis points to 6.2 per cent on the back of an improvement in the employment rate and a modest increase in the working-age population forecast.

India

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In a report on Monday, Fitch projected medium-term potential growth for the 10 emerging economies at 4 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent from the previous estimate.

This was "driven by a 0.7 percentage point cut" in China's growth estimate.

 

"We have lowered China's supply-side GDP growth potential to 4.6 per cent from 5.3 per cent.

"China's growth has slowed sharply in recent years and prospects for capital deepening have deteriorated as the property slump weighs heavily on the investment outlook," the rating agency said.

It also cut Russia's potential growth, by 0.8pp to 0.8 per cent.

By contrast, it made upward revisions to Brazil, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Poland and Turkey relative to its previous estimates.

Fitch attributed the higher growth forecast for India to a swift recovery in labour force participation rates, following significant declines in 2020.

"We have increased India's estimate by 0.7pp while those of Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia are all now higher by 0.2pp," it said.

In India's case, "potential growth has increased by 0.7pp to 6.2 per cent given an improvement in the employment rate and a modest increase in the working-age population forecast," it said, adding India's labour productivity forecast is also higher.

It defined the medium term as a period from 2023 to 2027.

India's projected labour supply growth is also lower relative to 2019 given the expected negative growth in the participation rate.

While the participation rate has recovered from its pandemic slump, it remains significantly below levels recorded in the early 2000s, partly as the employment rate among women remains very low, the rating agency added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes
Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
Delhi brings back odd-even scheme, suspends classes
Delhi brings back odd-even scheme, suspends classes
Student accused of raping prof gets pre-arrest bail
Student accused of raping prof gets pre-arrest bail
PHOTOS: Bangladesh lose openers after Asalanka ton
PHOTOS: Bangladesh lose openers after Asalanka ton
PICS: Asalanka century rallies Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
PICS: Asalanka century rallies Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!

What Investors Must Do Next: Must Read!

'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'

'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances