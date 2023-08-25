News
Financial, IT stocks drag Sensex down by 366 points

Financial, IT stocks drag Sensex down by 366 points

Source: PTI
August 25, 2023 18:53 IST
Benchmark Sensex declined by 366 points and Nifty settled below the 19,300 level in a volatile trade on Friday as financials, IT and oil shares took a hit amid concerns over potential rate hikes and weak trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Falling for a second day in a row, the BSE Sensex closed lower by 365.83 points or 0.56 per cent at 64,886.51.

During the day, it dropped 519.77 points or 0.79 per cent to 64,732.57.

The NSE Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 19,265.80.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

 

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

"Investor caution is evident globally, as concerns about potential rate hikes dominate the prevailing sentiment ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting.

"Furthermore, the minutes from the RBI MPC meeting reiterated their dedication to managing inflation within the target range, given the elevated domestic inflation levels," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.25 per cent to $84.40 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,524.87 crore, according to exchange data.

