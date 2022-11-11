News
Festive season boosts PV sales; rise 29% to 2.91 lakh units in Oct

Source: PTI
November 11, 2022 15:13 IST
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 29 per cent to 291,113 units in October aided by robust demand in the festive season, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

Auto

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

Total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers were 226,353 units in October 2021.

Total two-wheeler dispatches last month increased 2 per cent to 15,77,694 units as compared to October 2021.

 

"Good market sentiments coupled with festive boost, resulted in higher sales in October, especially for passenger vehicles," SIAM president Vinod Aggarwal said.

Higher inflation and rising interest rates have impacted the rural market more, thereby returning marginal growth of the two-wheeler segment, he added.

Three-wheeler wholesales last month rose to 54,154 units from 31,812 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger three-wheelers are witnessing better offtake due to increased shared mobility in semi-urban and urban areas, Aggarwal said.

Elaborating further on the sales last month, SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said though passenger vehicles reported highest ever domestic sales in April-October 2022, sales of two-wheelers in these seven months were still lower than that of 2016.

"For three-wheelers it is lower than 2010.

"Similarly, exports of passenger vehicles continued to grow, while there has been a drop in exports of both two and three-wheelers," he added.

Total dispatches of passenger vehicles, three and two- wheelers last month stood at 19,23,032 units, up 6 per cent from 18,10,856 units in October 2021.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
