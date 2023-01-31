News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » FDI inflows expected to rebound: Survey

FDI inflows expected to rebound: Survey

Source: PTI
January 31, 2023 17:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Foreign direct investment into the country is expected to rebound in the coming months on account of India's high economic growth, and steps to further improve the business environment of India, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The rise in global uncertainty in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sector in the first half of the current fiscal (April-September) fell below its corresponding level in the first half of 2021-22, the document, which was tabled in Parliament, said.

The monetary tightening at the global level has further restricted the FDI equity inflows, the survey said.

 

"A rebound in FDI inflows is, however, expected as the Indian economy sustains its high growth while monetary tightening the world over eventually eases with the weakening of inflationary pressures," the survey said.

FDI equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to $26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Total FDI inflows, which include equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined to $39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year as against $42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

The survey said that notwithstanding an overall drop in foreign investments in the first half of this fiscal, inflows have stayed above the pre-pandemic levels, due to structural reforms and measures taken by the government to improve the ease of doing business, making India one of the attractive FDI destinations in the world.

"The government has implemented an investor-friendly FDI policy under which FDI up to 100 per cent is permitted through automatic route in most sectors," it said adding India continues to open up its sectors to global investors by raising the investment limits, removing regulatory barriers, developing infrastructure, and improving the business environment.

During the first half of this fiscal, Singapore emerged as the top investor.

It was followed by Mauritius, the UAE, the USA, the Netherlands and Japan.

The computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows during the first six months of this fiscal.

It was followed by services, trading, chemicals, automobile and construction (infrastructure) activities.

The country has registered its highest-ever FDI inflows of $84.84 billion in 2021-22.

A decline in foreign investments could put pressure on the country's balance of payments and may also impact the value of the rupee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?
Why Is Govt Silent On Adani Controversy?
'Panic part of market fall was over on Friday'
'Panic part of market fall was over on Friday'
India's economy to slow down. Survey reveals all
India's economy to slow down. Survey reveals all
Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
'Insufficient evidence' on abuse allegations vs Zverev
'Insufficient evidence' on abuse allegations vs Zverev
PM Cares is not a govt fund, Centre tells HC
PM Cares is not a govt fund, Centre tells HC
Australian Open smashes Grand Slam record
Australian Open smashes Grand Slam record

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'

'Don't Expect A Populist Budget'

'Markets Are On A Weak Wicket. Hold Onto Cash'

'Markets Are On A Weak Wicket. Hold Onto Cash'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances