News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
December 10, 2023 20:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Global trends, macroeconomic data, and the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting are the major factors that will drive the movement in the domestic equity markets this week, analysts said.

Market

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

"In the upcoming data-centric week, the focus will be on crucial releases, including inflation data from India and the US.

"Indian inflation is expected to rise, while US inflation will remain steady.

"Indian industrial and manufacturing production is also expected, while consensus expects expansion.

"However, the outcome of the awaited Fed policy meeting will be pivotal in shaping market sentiments," Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 303.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to scale its new peak of 69,825.60, while the broader index Nifty breached the crucial 21,000 mark and hit the highest intra-day level of 21,006.10 on Friday.

The market achieved an all-time high, driven by robust domestic GDP growth.

Despite RBI maintaining policy status quo, an upgraded GDP growth forecast for FY24 (6.5 per cent to 7 per cent) boosted investor confidence, Nair said.

On Friday, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 6.5 per cent.

The central bank raised its forecast for economic growth to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent, maintaining India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, after a stronger-than-expected 7.6 per cent growth in the July-September quarter.

Mid and small caps continued to outperform, driven by a healthy economic outlook, strong Q2 earnings, and corrections in oil prices, Nair added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark rallied 2,344.41 points or 3.47 per cent.

"Markets remained upbeat for yet another week and gained nearly three and a half per cent.

"After a strong gap-up start, benchmark indices moved from strengthen to strengthen and finally settled around the week's high," Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of technical research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Global trends, money injected by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the outcome of state elections, and RBI's interest rate decision were the major drivers behind the markets' rally last week.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) injected Rs 26,505 crore into the Indian equity markets in the first six trading sessions of this month on expectations of political stability after the BJP stormed to power in three major states and robust economic growth.

"We maintain our positive view on markets despite the overbought conditions and suggest participants look for buying opportunities on dips.

"Nifty has the potential to test the 21,200-21,500 zone and expects the index to hold the 20,300-20,550 zone in case of profit taking.

"Among the key sectoral indices, we reiterate our preference for banking and IT majors and suggest staying selective in the others," Mishra said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Should Nirmalaji Be Worried?
Should Nirmalaji Be Worried?
Indian Managers Are Conquering The World
Indian Managers Are Conquering The World
How Private Should Be A CEO's Life Be?
How Private Should Be A CEO's Life Be?
INDIA bloc to change course, next meet on Dec 19
INDIA bloc to change course, next meet on Dec 19
Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's new CM
Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's new CM
PIX: Atletico hold on to edge bottom side Almeria
PIX: Atletico hold on to edge bottom side Almeria
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai new Chhattisgarh CM
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai new Chhattisgarh CM

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India Could Be Next Whisky Superpower

India Could Be Next Whisky Superpower

Sooooo Many Mercedes-Benz Cars!

Sooooo Many Mercedes-Benz Cars!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances