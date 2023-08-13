News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Factors that will guide the markets this week

Factors that will guide the markets this week

Source: PTI
August 13, 2023 19:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Inflation data, global trends and foreign fund trading activity would guide equity market movement in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Stock markets would remain closed on Tuesday for Independence Day.

"Macroeconomic indicators, rupee and FII activities will be pivotal in shaping market trends in the coming days.

"Domestically, inflation figures hold significance. Globally, attention will be directed toward Japan's inflation data, China's IIP numbers, and the US retail sales statistics," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

 

On the macroeconomic front, wholesale and retail inflation numbers for July would be announced on Monday.

"India's WPI and CPI inflation data, exports and imports numbers will be in focus in the coming days.

"We expect the Indian market will continue to remain rangebound and will take further cues from US jobs data and minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Hindustan Copper and ITC would announce their earnings this week.

The movement of the rupee against the dollar and global oil benchmark Brent crude would also influence trading in the equity market.

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Friday.

The BSE benchmark declined 398.6 points or 0.60 per cent and the NSE Nifty fell by 88.7 points or 0.45 per cent last week.

"The Indian market experienced bearishness during the last week that focused on economic data as inflation concerns dented domestic sentiments," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India is a equity market to invest in'
'India is a equity market to invest in'
Can Isha Do What Her Dad Did With Jio?
Can Isha Do What Her Dad Did With Jio?
Can Akasa Break IndiGo And Tata's Stranglehold?
Can Akasa Break IndiGo And Tata's Stranglehold?
'Well wishers' asking me to go with BJP: Sharad Pawar
'Well wishers' asking me to go with BJP: Sharad Pawar
Over 68,000 soldiers sent to Ladakh post Galwan
Over 68,000 soldiers sent to Ladakh post Galwan
In-form Lakshya aims for good show at World C'ships
In-form Lakshya aims for good show at World C'ships
Durand Cup: Goukulam edge past Blasters in derby tie
Durand Cup: Goukulam edge past Blasters in derby tie

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors must look at a mix...'

'Investors must look at a mix...'

'Investors should stay invested'

'Investors should stay invested'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances