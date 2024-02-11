News
Factors that will drive the markets this week

Source: PTI
February 11, 2024 22:45 IST
Stock markets would take cues from the upcoming macroeconomic data announcements and global trends besides keeping a watch on the trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The last batch of the ongoing earnings calendar would trigger stock-specific action, traders said.

"This week, we have to deal with macroeconomic data on both the domestic and global front.

 

"Our IIP and retail inflation numbers will be released on February 12, while WPI will be released on February 14.

"The US CPI numbers will be released on February 13, while their retail sales numbers will be announced on February 15.

"Amid these numbers, the movement in US bond yields and the dollar index will be watched.

"Apart from this, movement of crude oil and flows from institutional investors will be other important factors. The last batch of Q3 earnings can lead to stock-specific movements," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

HPC, SAIL, BHEL, Hindustan Copper, Mahindra & Mahindra, among others would announce their quarterly earnings this week.

"This week, market will react to the global and domestic economic data, FII (Foreign Institutional Investors), DII (Domestic Institutional Investors) investment pattern, crude oil inventories, ongoing quarterly earnings, movement of the rupee against the dollar, trend in the global stock market. Domestic economic numbers will also be in focus such as inflation data and industrial production," Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 490.14 points or 0.67 per cent, and the Nifty dipped 71.3 points or 0.32 per cent.

"We expect the market to turn cautious and consolidate in the near term amid key macro data to be announced and the last leg of Q3 results," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Caution prevails in the market ahead of the release of US, UK, and Indian inflation data," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
