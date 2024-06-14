News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Exports up 9% in May; trade deficit widens to 7-month high

Exports up 9% in May; trade deficit widens to 7-month high

Source: PTI
June 14, 2024 21:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's merchandise exports rose by 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May even as the trade deficit widened to a seven-month high of $23.78 billion during the month, according to government data.

Export

Photograph: ANI Photo

Healthy growth in sectors, such as engineering, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles and plastics helped register growth in exports despite global economic uncertainties.

Imports also increased by 7.7 per cent to $61.91 billion in the month under review from $57.48 billion in May 2023 due to an increase in crude oil imports.

 

Oil imports rose by 28 per cent to $20 billion in May. It was up by 24.4 per cent during April-May 2024-25 to $36.4 billion.

However, gold imports dipped marginally to $3.33 billion in May this year from $3.69 billion in the same month of FY24.

The previous high in the deficit was recorded in October 2023 at $31.46 billion.

In April 2024, the outbound shipments dipped to $41.68 billion from $41.96 billion a year ago.

Cumulatively, exports during April-May this fiscal rose by 5.1 per cent to $73.12 billion and imports rose by 8.89 per cent to $116 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said May has been an excellent month in terms of exports and "I hope that this trend will continue".

He said that inflation in advanced economies is slowing and it would help further push purchasing power that will raise demand for imports.

"I feel that this positive trend will continue.

"Things are looking better and optimistic for the trade sector," Barthwal said.

Asked whether he is concerned about the widening trade deficit, the secretary said as India is registering higher economic growth than the world, it will lead to an increase in domestic demand for imports and a dip in exportable surplus.

"Trade deficit per se I do not consider it as bad as long as you have FDI flowing in, foreign exchange coming in and if you are balancing it through other means.

"And secondly, we should also look at the growing services exports...then we should not unnecessarily be worried about the trade deficit in merchandise," Barthwal added.

According to the commerce ministry data released on Wednesday, the estimated value of services exported in May is $30.16 billion as compared to $26.99 billion in May 2023.

Imports of services are estimated to have increased to $17.28 billion during the month as compared to $15.88 billion in May 2023.

India's shipment to the top five export destinations - the US, the Netherlands, UAE, Malaysia, and the UK - recorded healthy growth in May.

Easwaran, Partner and Supply Chain Leader, Deloitte India, said that with a positive outlook for global trade, combined with India's focus on FTAs and PLIs, India is likely to see a significant boost in India's merchandise exports.

"Going forward, this will have a positive impact on India's global value chain participation," he said.

Sharing similar views, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwani Kumar said continuing with positive growth momentum for the second month in a row during 2024-25 on the back of buoyant order bookings goes to show the resilience of the exports sector and Indian exporting community.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war coupled with various major geo-political tensions, including the Red Sea crisis and the Israel-Hamas conflict, has also made the international trade scenario much tougher for the Indian exporters, Kumar said.

"We further expect exports to show better growth numbers with improved demand coming in from the European Union, the UK, West Asia and the US, which has given a boost to the order bookings by over 10 per cent and has come as a sign of recovery for labour-intensive sectors of exports," Kumar added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
'Viksit Bharat' Not To Take Back Seat
MF Reduced PSU Holdings Pre-Election
MF Reduced PSU Holdings Pre-Election
We Missed Industrial Revolution
We Missed Industrial Revolution
Asian Team Squash: Indian men lose to Pak in quarters
Asian Team Squash: Indian men lose to Pak in quarters
Bhagwat wasn't talking about Modi: RSS on rift rumour
Bhagwat wasn't talking about Modi: RSS on rift rumour
Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis
Nagal enters Perugia Challenger semis
India would do everything to...: Modi tells Zelenskyy
India would do everything to...: Modi tells Zelenskyy

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test

Punch, Nexon Scores 5 In Crash Test

'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'

'We Are Frittering Away Demographic Dividend'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances