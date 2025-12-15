HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Exports up 19.37% to $38.13 bn in November

Exports up 19.37% to $38.13 bn in November

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 14:12 IST

x

India's exports jumped by 19.37 per cent to $38.13 billion in November, while imports dipped by 1.88 per cent to $62.66 billion, according to government data released on Monday.

Export

Photograph: ANI Photo

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that outbound shipments in November offset the losses in October this year.

 

He said that $38.13 billion in exports in November is the highest in the last ten years.

The trade deficit in November stood at $24.53 billion.

Cumulatively, exports during April-November were up 2.62 per cent to $292.07 billion, while imports during the eight months rose by 5.59 per cent to $515.21 billion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WPI inflation rises to (-) 0.32% in November
Anil Ambani group case: ED questions Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor
Anil Ambani group case: ED questions Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor
Rupee slumps 26 paise to all-time low of 90.75/$
Rupee slumps 26 paise to all-time low of 90.75/$
Maruti plans to localise EV components in next few years
Maruti plans to localise EV components in next few years
2026 will see launch of over 25 new cars
2026 will see launch of over 25 new cars

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit 0:58

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in an all-black outfit

JP Nadda demands Sonia Gandhi's Apology Over 'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' Remark in Rajya Sabha2:03

JP Nadda demands Sonia Gandhi's Apology Over 'Modi Teri...

Sonam Bajwas glamorous avatar seen in white outfit1:10

Sonam Bajwas glamorous avatar seen in white outfit

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO