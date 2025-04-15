HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Exports inch up; trade deficit hits $21.54 bn in March

Exports inch up; trade deficit hits $21.54 bn in March

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
April 15, 2025 14:59 IST

India's exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to $41.97 billion in March, while the trade deficit stood at $21.54 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Export

Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Imports increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to $63.51 billion in March, according to the data released by the commerce ministry data.

 

Cumulatively, during the 2024-25 fiscal year (April-March), the country's exports moved up a tad by 0.08 per cent to $437.42 billion, while imports climbed by 6.62 per cent to $720.24 billion.

The country's overall exports of goods and services increased by 5.5% to $820.93 billion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
