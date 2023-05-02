News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Exchange route mandatory for sub-Rs 25 crore ETF deals from Tuesday

Exchange route mandatory for sub-Rs 25 crore ETF deals from Tuesday

By Abhishek Kumar
May 02, 2023 10:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At present, investors directly deal with the asset management companies (AMCs) for purchase and redemption of ETFs - passive schemes that track a particular benchmark such as the Nifty50 index.

Abhishek Kumar reports.

ETF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Buying and selling of exchange trade fund (ETF) units worth less than Rs 25 crore will now have to take place compulsorily on the stock exchange platform, according to a new rule which comes into effect on Tuesday.

The fresh norm, which comes into being after two deferments, is aimed at boosting liquidity and reducing tracking error.

 

At present, investors directly deal with the asset management companies (AMCs) for purchase and redemption of ETFs — passive schemes that track a particular benchmark such as the Nifty50 index.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had originally announced the move last year as a part of a circular on 'Development of Passive Funds'.

While most of the provisions of the circular have already come into effect, the rule around buying and selling of ETFs on a stock exchange platform got extended twice -- once on July 1, 2022 and then on November 1, 2022.

Industry insiders believe that the delay was mostly due to unpreparedness of certain investors -- like provident fund trusts and other institutions -- to start dealing through exchanges.

According to AMC officials, many such investors did not have the required mandate to open trading accounts to deal with the exchanges.

To provide better price discovery, AMCs have to appoint market makers for ETF trading.

The markets regulator has also eased the market making norms, permitting net settlement which will make the process less capital intensive and will encourage more players to act as market makers.

Other initiatives announced for the development of the passive ecosystem included introduction of three new categories of passive debt funds, creation of a new category in passive for equity equity-linked saving schemes or ELSS.

Further, Sebi has reduced the minimum subscription amount to just Rs 10 crore for debt ETFs and Rs 5 crore for other ETFs.

More importantly, the regulator introduced an alternative for ETF new fund offers or NFOs, whereby the AMC can contribute the initial fund for unit creation.

The AMC can subsequently transfer the units to market makers or investors.

ETFs have grown significantly in India post Covid-19 with the assets under management (AUM) growing 3x since March 2020 to Rs 4.8 trillion.

However, it still remains an institutional product with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) alone accounting for almost half of the AUM (at the end of March 2022, EPFO's investments in ETFs stood at Rs 2.3 trillion).

Debt ETFs, popular among corporate investors, account for another 17 per cent of the ETF AUM.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
Who Will Admit To Committing Fraud?
Who Will Admit To Committing Fraud?
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
Why Bank Frauds Continue
Why Bank Frauds Continue
'Cheap politics': Stalin dismisses PTR audio row
'Cheap politics': Stalin dismisses PTR audio row
Box Office: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Starts Well
Box Office: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Starts Well
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined for heated exchange
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined for heated exchange
'Not a fact, not the truth': Kohli
'Not a fact, not the truth': Kohli

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Tough Times Lie Ahead For Banking Sector

Tough Times Lie Ahead For Banking Sector

10 Stocks To Invest For The Long Term

10 Stocks To Invest For The Long Term

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances