Rediff.com  » Business » End of a dream! Sony-Zee's $10 billion mega deal called off

End of a dream! Sony-Zee's $10 billion mega deal called off

Source: PTI
January 22, 2024 12:44 IST
Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has terminated merger agreements with Zee Entertainment, which could have otherwise created a USD 10 billion media enterprise in the country.

Sony-Zee

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

"SPNI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, today issued a notice terminating the definitive agreements entered into by SPNI and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) relating to the merger of ZEEL with and into SPNI, which was...announced on December 22, 2021," a statement by Sony Group Corporation said.

 

The deal stipulated that the merger was to be completed before December 21, 2023, including regulatory and other approvals with grace period of one month to complete the transaction. 

Source: PTI
 
