News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case

ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case

Source: PTI
September 06, 2022 23:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested former NSE CEO and MD Ravi Narain in a money laundering case, officials said.

NSE

Photograph: PTI Photo

His role is being investigated by the federal probe agency as part of two criminal cases linked to the bourse – the alleged co-location 'scam' case and the purported illegal phone tapping of employees.

Narain is understood to have been arrested in the tapping case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

The ED earlier had arrested another former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the alleged phone tapping case while the CBI, which is parallely probing these cases, had arrested her in the co-location case.

The Enforcement Directorate has also arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the alleged illegal phone tapping case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bangla minister woos India for investment
Bangla minister woos India for investment
Adani group refutes report on loans from PSBs
Adani group refutes report on loans from PSBs
Face recognition system at airports: Should you worry?
Face recognition system at airports: Should you worry?
Asia Cup PIX: India lose to SL; stare at elimination
Asia Cup PIX: India lose to SL; stare at elimination
Shinde, min attack Aaditya Thackeray for 1st time
Shinde, min attack Aaditya Thackeray for 1st time
Longest drone delivery of medicine conducted in Bengal
Longest drone delivery of medicine conducted in Bengal
INLD plans mega Oppn unity rally on Sep 25
INLD plans mega Oppn unity rally on Sep 25

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Opec+ to cut crude oil output by 100k barrels per day

Opec+ to cut crude oil output by 100k barrels per day

7 MoUs signed between India, Bangladesh

7 MoUs signed between India, Bangladesh

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances