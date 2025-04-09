HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Don't panic over US tariffs, Goyal tells exporters

Don't panic over US tariffs, Goyal tells exporters

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 22:30 IST

x

Amid the ongoing global tariff war, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked exporters not to panic and assured them that India is working on the "right mix and right balance" in its proposed trade agreement with the US.

Photograph: PiyushGoyal/ X

He also said the Indian team is working with "speed" but not in "undue haste" to ensure the right outcome for the country.

The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with an aim to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2023 from the present about USD 191 billion. They are aiming to conclude the first phase by the fall (September-October) this year.

 

Goyal made the remarks during a meeting called by the ministry with the export promotion councils and industry bodies here in the light of the emerging trade scenario due to the imposition of high tariffs by the US. America has imposed an additional 26 per cent duty on India, which came into effect on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the minister also apprised the exporters regarding discussions with the US for a mutually beneficial multi-sectoral BTA.

"The minister assured that the country is working in a proactive manner and exploring solutions which are in the best interest of the nation. The team working on BTA is exploring the right mix and the right balance and he exhorted the exporters to not panic and look at the silver lining in the present scenario," an official statement said.

Goyal noted that different countries are approaching the tariff imposition in a different manner.

"However, as far as India is concerned, there is a potential for increase in manufacturing, creation of additional jobs because it can attract big players in global supply chain as India has been able to establish itself as a trusted and reliable partner and with a predictable business friendly destination," he said.

The meeting was called to deliberate on the impact as well as opportunities arising out of the evolving and dynamic scenarios and to apprise the industry and trade about the steps being taken by the government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

They're kissing my a**: Trump on tariff-hit countries
They're kissing my a**: Trump on tariff-hit countries
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
US revises India tariffs downwards, to....
Engaged with US over tariff situation: Jaishankar
Engaged with US over tariff situation: Jaishankar
How US tariffs impact Indian IT services cos
How US tariffs impact Indian IT services cos

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Popular Jaya Prada Songs

webstory image 3

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

VIDEOS

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow1:28

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai0:36

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna1:20

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD