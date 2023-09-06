News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Digital disruptor brands likely to reach $10 billion by FY28

Digital disruptor brands likely to reach $10 billion by FY28

By Sharleen Dsouza
September 06, 2023 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Digital disruptor brands are projected to outpace the growth of the online fashion market.

Digital Fashion Disruptor

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

With a 35 per cent compound annual growth rate, the market for these brands is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027-28 (FY28), up from $2.4 billion now.

 

Consumer preference for experimenting with new brands and the innovation from digital-first brands are driving this trend, according to a report by Bain & Company and TMRW House of Brands, an Aditya Birla Group venture.

The report, titled Digital Fashion Disruptors: Navigating the Future of Fashion, also said the overall online fashion market is anticipated to grow approximately $35 billion by FY28, with digital disruptors capturing about 29 per cent of the market share.

Digital disruptor brands are those that begin by selling online.

Digital disruptor brands are creating a new fashion playbook.

They have achieved a 33 per cent growth rate in the last four years and are expected to increase their share of the overall fashion market,  as Radhika Sridharan, a partner at Bain & Company, was quoted as saying in the report.

Generation Z (GenZ), exhibit a greater propensity to purchase these brands.

Certain historically fragmented sub-categories, such as ethnic wear and kids wear, are undergoing transformation with the growth and scaling of new digitally-led brands.

They are expected to see outsized growth in the next five years,  she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sharleen Dsouza
Source: source
 
Print this article
China's Economy Is Weakening!
China's Economy Is Weakening!
India's pharma industry may take 5-6% price hikes
India's pharma industry may take 5-6% price hikes
'Mkts could remain firm with occasional corrections'
'Mkts could remain firm with occasional corrections'
Bajrang dodges defamation trial on medical grounds
Bajrang dodges defamation trial on medical grounds
Fag-end buying helps Sensex climb 100 points
Fag-end buying helps Sensex climb 100 points
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
Sonia writes to PM, lists 9 issues for special session
Can High BP, Acidity Cause Headaches?
Can High BP, Acidity Cause Headaches?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook

Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks

Dividend fund managers see light in power stocks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances