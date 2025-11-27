Digital Connexion lines up $11 bn for data centres

Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty, on Wednesday announced an investment of $11 billion till 2030 for building 1 gigawatt (Gw) state-of-the-art AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

This comes just over a month after Google lined up its plans to come up with a world-class AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam at an investment of $15 billion, Google’s largest-ever investment outside the US.

The data centre will be spread across 400 acres of land.

On November 14, Reliance had announced that it will build a fully modular, future-ready 1 Gw AI data centre designed to host the world’s most advanced GPUs (graphics processing units), TPUs (tensor processing units), and AI processors.

The deal was signed on the opening day of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for IT and Industries Nara Lokesh, and Reliance Industries executive director P M S Prasad.

According to the company, its data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds, and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation.

The company is building India’s next-generation digital infrastructure through AI-native, purpose-built data centres designed for unmatched performance, scalability, and sustainability.

It already has a campus in Chennai, and another that is being constructed in Mumbai’s Chandivali area.

Both are strategically located for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity.

“Aligned to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Digital Connexion is unlocking new possibilities towards driving innovation, impact, and sustainable growth and becoming the trusted digital infrastructure provider of India.

"Engineered to support high-performance computing and AI workloads, its facilities integrate renewable energy, efficient designs, and advanced cooling systems,” the company said in a statement.

Google had signed its deal with the state government on October 14.

It had also tied up with Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, to develop the data centre, which will be India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

Google’s AI hub will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India.

It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners, including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

“The flagship of our commitment is the Vizag tech park.

"We are building one of the world’s largest centres in partnership with Google.

"This is a combined $15 billion vision of sustainable and hi-tech growth,” Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ, said earlier this month.