Deloitte India and IIT Bombay Collaborate to Advance Quantum Technology

Deloitte India and IIT Bombay have joined forces to launch a cutting-edge Quantum Technology Centre, fostering innovation and accelerating the adoption of quantum computing solutions for Indian businesses.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Deloitte India launches Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises (QCoDE) at IIT Bombay to accelerate quantum technology adoption.

The QCoDE aims to bridge the gap between academic research and practical enterprise applications of quantum computing in India.

The centre will focus on key industry applications like drug discovery, supply chain optimisation, and cybersecurity using quantum technologies.

Deloitte's initiative supports the Indian government's National Quantum Mission by fostering a robust quantum ecosystem.

The collaboration will help Indian enterprises de-risk quantum investments and build quantum-literate workforces.

Deloitte India on Wednesday announced the launch of a quantum technology facility at IIT Bombay to accelerate innovations for India Inc.

Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises (QCoDE) at the ASPIRE IIT-Bombay Research Park Foundation represents a strategic industry-academia collaboration to accelerate quantum adoption, research, and enterprise use-cases for Indian businesses, Deloitte said.

The facility will bring together Deloitte's global quantum network, IIT Bombay's academic excellence, startups, technology partners, and industry innovators to help Indian enterprises de-risk investments in such technology, develop use cases, build talent, and transition from experimentation to real-world deployment, Deloitte said.

Enterprises that begin building quantum capabilities today will be early beneficiaries as the technology matures, it said.

Strategic Alignment with National Quantum Mission

"The launch of QCoDE is an important step towards strengthening India's quantum ecosystem in alignment with the Government of India's National Quantum Mission," said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia.

"Quantum technologies are moving from theory to real-world impact and Deloitte aims to help organisations begin their quantum journeys today rather than waiting for hardware maturity. We are committed to responsibly harnessing this disruption to create economic value for our clients," said Renata Jovanovic, Partner, Chief Scientific Officer, at Deloitte South Asia, and Leader, Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises.

Focus Areas and Industry Applications

The centre will focus on key industry applications, including accelerating new materials and drug discovery through hybrid quantum-AI algorithms, transforming supply-chain and logistics optimisation using quantum-enhanced modeling, besides strengthening cybersecurity through quantum-safe cryptography and helping enterprises de-risk quantum investments through collaboration with research institutions, start-ups and academia, Deloitte said.

In addition, it will also support organisations in building quantum strategies and quantum-literate workforces.

"QCoDE will ensure Indian enterprises move early, decisively, and at scale while bringing industry and academia together to accelerate practical quantum adoption for Indian enterprises, government and public sectors," said Jagdish Bhandarkar, Partner, Chief Disruption Officer at Deloitte South Asia.