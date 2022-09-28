News
Rediff.com  » Business » Dearness allowance of central govt staff hiked by 4%

Dearness allowance of central govt staff hiked by 4%

Source: PTI
September 28, 2022 19:27 IST
Ahead of Diwali festival, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

DA

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur while briefing reporters about the decisions of the Union Cabinet.

 

Central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of DA and DR respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022, Thakur said.

The increase in the DA and DR is based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

The impact of enhanced dearness allowance to the employees on the exchequer is estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum and Rs 4,394.24 crore in 2022-23 (8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023).

In case of dearness relief, the impact would be Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the current fiscal.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was also present at the briefing, said that the bonuses for rail employees are being processed and will be given by next week.

The bonuses are usually given to rail employees ahead of Dussehra.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
