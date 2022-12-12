News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Dalmia Bharat to acquire cement assets of Jaypee

Dalmia Bharat to acquire cement assets of Jaypee

Source: PTI
December 12, 2022 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of the cement assets of Jaypee Group's flagship company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and its associate firms at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore.

Cement

Image used for representative purpose only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

In a regulatory filing, Dalmia Bharat informed that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited (DCBL) has entered into a "binding framework agreement for the acquisition of clinker, cement and power plants from Jaiprakash Associates Limited and its associate company."

The deal includes a total cement capacity of 9.4 Million tones (MnT) per annum, along with clinker capacity of 6.7 MnT and thermal power plants of 280MW at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore, it added.

 

"These assets are situated in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," said Dalmia Bharat.

The acquisition will help Dalmia to expand its footprint into the central region, it added.

Besides, it will also "represent a significant step towards realisation of its vision to emerge as a pan-India cement company with a capacity of 75 MnT by FY27 and 110-130 MnT by FY31," it added.

The transaction is subject to due diligence, requisite approvals from lenders/JV partner of Jaiprakash Associates Limited and regulatory authorities, it added.

Jaypee Power Ventures had on last week informed that it will hold a board meeting on Monday to consider a proposal to divest its Nigrie cement grinding plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Separately, Jaypee Group flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates informed that a board meeting has been convened on Monday to apprise the board of the recommendations of the audit committee and the progress on the various divestment initiatives.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) presently has an aggregate capacity of around 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has around 4 MTPA.

In October, Jaiprakash Associates and Jaiprakash Power Ventures had announced plans to divest their cement business as well as some non-core assets to reduce debt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
G7's oil price cap: Russia offers to help India
G7's oil price cap: Russia offers to help India
India Inc takes mental health to heart
India Inc takes mental health to heart
Pharma, consumer durables sectors may feel China heat
Pharma, consumer durables sectors may feel China heat
G7's oil price cap: Russia offers to help India
G7's oil price cap: Russia offers to help India
Shah Rukh Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine
Shah Rukh Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine
Bhupendra Patel took tough decisions to get 2nd term
Bhupendra Patel took tough decisions to get 2nd term
13 Life Lessons from FIFA World Cup
13 Life Lessons from FIFA World Cup

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler mkt will shift to EVs'

'Nearly 100% of 2-wheeler mkt will shift to EVs'

Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: A-I

Indian legal system a hurdle for aircraft lessors: A-I

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances