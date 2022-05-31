News
Rediff.com  » Business » Core sector output expands by 8.4% in April

Core sector output expands by 8.4% in April

Source: PTI
May 31, 2022 19:26 IST
Eight infrastructure sectors grew by 8.4 per cent in April against 62.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Coal

Photograph: Ahmad Masood/Reuters

The output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 4.9 per cent in March 2022.

 

The core sector had witnessed an exceptionally high growth rate of 62.6 per cent in April 2021 mainly due to the low base effect.

The output of crude oil contracted by 0.9 per cent against a 2.1 per cent decline in April, the data showed.

