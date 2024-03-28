News
Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb

Core sector growth slows to 6.7% in Feb

Source: PTI
March 28, 2024 18:48 IST
The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to 6.7 per cent in February, compared to the same month in 2023, on account of poor performance of some sectors like fertiliser, according to official data released on Thursday.

Fertiliser

Photograph: Dipak Kumar/Reuters

However, the growth rate is higher than January this year.

 

The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.1 per cent in January.

It was 7.4 per cent in February 2023.

Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed to 7.7 per cent in April-January this fiscal against 8.2 per cent in April-February 2022-23.

The output growth of fertiliser was in the negative zone.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why's Mukesh Ambani Betting Big On Media
Gold Loans On RBI, FinMin Radar
'Small, mid-caps attractive long-term'
HDFC Life gets GST demand orders of over Rs 27 cr
SEE: Tilak Varma Channels SKY
Sindhu advances to Madrid Masters quarters
Aditi-Siddharth Are Engaged!
