Complaint against Amazon disposed

Source: PTI
March 04, 2022 22:55 IST
The Competition Commission has disposed of a complaint alleging unfair business practices by Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd and certain other related entities, saying that the allegations are devoid of requisite evidence.

Amazon

Photograph: Brenda McDermit/Reuters

The complaint was filed by All India Online Vendors Association against Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Wholesale India, Amazon Retail India, Cloudtail India and Prione Business Services.

The association comprises more than 2,000 sellers across the country, with its members selling various products on e-commerce marketplaces.

 

According to the association, there exist anti-competitive arrangements amongst the entities, resulting in alleged lack of platform neutrality on Amazon.in.

The association has alleged that the entities' conduct fall under vertical restraint and has levelled allegations of "deep discounting" and "lack of platform neutrality" on the entities.

It further said that Amazon Wholesale, in collusion with Amazon Retail and Cloudtail India sells goods at massive discounts, rendering independent sellers unable to compete on Amazon.in.

The lack of platform neutrality on the marketplace and preferential treatment is resulting in a foreclosure of competition on the marketplace, it added.

However, the commission said that there does not exist sufficient material to form a prima facie view in the matter.

"The information contains allegations that are devoid of admissible/requisite evidence," it said.

Thus, the information filed lacks actionable material for further examination under the Competition Act, it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

