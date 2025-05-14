HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Cipla Q4 profit up 30% at Rs 1,222 cr

Cipla Q4 profit up 30% at Rs 1,222 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 14, 2025 02:48 IST

x

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 30 per cent to Rs 1,222 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Cipla

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 939 crore for the January-March period a year ago.

 

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,730 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 6,163 crore a year ago, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,272 crore, up 28 per cent as compared with Rs 4,122 crore in 2023-24.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 27,548 crore from Rs 25,774 crore.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY25, and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share on the occasion of the drug firm completing 90 years, taking the total dividend to Rs 16 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India is a land of opportunities'
'India is a land of opportunities'
Siemens net profit down over 37% to Rs 408 crore in Q4
Siemens net profit down over 37% to Rs 408 crore in Q4
Why Shankar Sharma Loves Warren Buffet
Why Shankar Sharma Loves Warren Buffet
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
Why This Banker Didn't Get Promoted!
Goyal to lead team to Washington for trade talks
Goyal to lead team to Washington for trade talks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

webstory image 2

10 Countries Where Partners Cheat The Most

webstory image 3

9 Best Wireless Earbuds

VIDEOS

'Ghar me ghuske maarenge': At Adampur Air Base, Modi's warning echoes again1:30

'Ghar me ghuske maarenge': At Adampur Air Base, Modi's...

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps1:34

Tejasswi Prakash hides her face from paps

With S-400 in back, how PM Modi fact-checked Pakistan2:57

With S-400 in back, how PM Modi fact-checked Pakistan

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD