Cipla Q4 profit up 30% at Rs 1,222 cr

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 30 per cent to Rs 1,222 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 939 crore for the January-March period a year ago.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,730 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 6,163 crore a year ago, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,272 crore, up 28 per cent as compared with Rs 4,122 crore in 2023-24.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 27,548 crore from Rs 25,774 crore.

The company said its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY25, and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share on the occasion of the drug firm completing 90 years, taking the total dividend to Rs 16 per share of face value of Rs 2 each.