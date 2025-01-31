HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » China's mfg prowess to have bearing on India's growth: Survey

China's mfg prowess to have bearing on India's growth: Survey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 20:28 IST

x

Chinese manufacturing prowess and its dominance in the strategic sector will have a bearing on India's growth projection in the medium term and its march to become a developed nation by 2047, the Economic Survey said on Friday.

India China

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The Survey has said India needs to grow at 8 per cent for about two decades to become a developed nation by 2047, but it will have to face challenges from global developments and reliance on Chinese imports.

 

"While the desirability of this growth rate is unquestionable, it's important to recognise that the global environment – political and economic – will influence India's growth outcomes," the Economic Survey 2024-25 said.

The survey said fundamental shifts in global economic engagement are underway with the proliferation of trade and investment restrictions.

Between 2020 and 2024, over 24,000 new restrictions related to trade and investments have gone into place globally.

The survey made a case for "acknowledging the elephant (and the dragon) in the room that will have a bearing on the growth projections – fundamental shifts in the global economic order combined with China's manufacturing prowess and strategic dominance".

The effects of the rise of China as a manufacturing colossus are seen in automobile (especially electric vehicles) manufacturing, mining and refining capacity for critical minerals (Copper, Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, Graphite, etc.) and in clean energy equipment, etc.

China's rise in the global auto market has disrupted the long-term incumbents in economies like Germany and Japan, and it dominates the global distribution of critical minerals and other economic resources, creating potential dependencies for posterity.

"Courtesy of these developments, the world's modus operandi of outsourcing manufacturing to China pursued vigorously in the globalisation era is poised for a reset," the survey noted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5% Reduction in Tax Can Stimulate...
5% Reduction in Tax Can Stimulate...
'They Accept Any Job Because...'
'They Accept Any Job Because...'
The Big Budget Quiz
The Big Budget Quiz
'Budget Could Trigger Market Revival'
'Budget Could Trigger Market Revival'
Can Nirmalaji End The Economic Slowdown?
Can Nirmalaji End The Economic Slowdown?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: How To Make An Impression

webstory image 3

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Former British PM Rishi Sunak spotted at Jaipur Airport1:00

Former British PM Rishi Sunak spotted at Jaipur Airport

Giorgia Andriani's sizzling hot look0:58

Giorgia Andriani's sizzling hot look

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg1:29

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD