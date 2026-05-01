HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Chicago University Honours Ex-CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Chicago University Honours Ex-CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 10:09 IST

Former Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian has been awarded the prestigious Alumni Award for Professional Achievement by the University of Chicago, marking the first time an Indian economist has received this honour since 1941.

Key Points

  • Krishnamurthy Subramanian receives the University of Chicago's Alumni Award for Professional Achievement.
  • Subramanian is the first Indian economist to be honoured with the award since its inception in 1941.
  • The University of Chicago recognised Subramanian's role as the 'principal economic voice during the COVID-19 crisis'.
  • His articulation of a V-shaped economic recovery was cited as a critical factor in anchoring confidence in India's resilience.

The University of Chicago on Friday said it has conferred its prestigious Alumni Award for Professional Achievement to India's former chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

Subramanian is the first Indian economist to receive the honour since its inception in 1941, placing him in an elite global cohort that includes Nobel laureates and intellectual giants such as Paul Samuelson, Gary Becker, Claudia Goldin, Carl Sagan, and Philip Kotler, the University of Chicago said in a statement.

 

Recognition For Work Done In India

Speaking on the occasion, Subramanian said, "To be included in this academic lineage is profoundly humbling. What makes it especially meaningful is that this recognition is for work done from India and for India. To follow, in my modest way, the path of pioneers like C V Raman, Homi J. Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai and M S Swaminathan is a privilege."

Subramanian's Role During The COVID-19 Crisis

The University described Subramanian as the 'principal economic voice during the COVID-19 crisis,' highlighting his Economic Surveys as landmark documents that shaped India's policy response, anchored in competitive markets, policy autonomy, and inclusive growth.

The University said his early articulation of a V-shaped economic recovery during the pandemic was cited as a critical factor in anchoring confidence in India's resilience at a time of global uncertainty.

Significance Of The Award

Notably, the award recognises work carried out from India and for India, marking a significant departure from the largely Western institutional contexts of past recipients.

As CEA (2018-2021), Subramanian authored three Economic Surveys and helped shape macroeconomic strategy during one of the most volatile periods in modern economic history, the statement said.

Last year in May, in an unexpected move, the government had terminated the services of K V Subramanian as the executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) six months ahead of his three-year tenure.

The reasons for Subramanian's exit have not been officially announced.

Later in August last year, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel was appointed as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

ISB professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian is India's new chief economic advisor
ISB professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian is India's new chief economic advisor
Rajan heads back to Chicago Booth School, to teach global corp finance
Rajan heads back to Chicago Booth School, to teach global corp finance
The legacy of Arvind Subramanian
The legacy of Arvind Subramanian
IMF picks Raghuram Rajan in coronavirus advisory group
IMF picks Raghuram Rajan in coronavirus advisory group
V Anantha Nageswaran is India's new Chief Economic Advisor
V Anantha Nageswaran is India's new Chief Economic Advisor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Elite Commandos Guard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat3:01

Elite Commandos Guard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies0:36

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies

TMC protests outside EVM Strong Room in Kolkata4:55

TMC protests outside EVM Strong Room in Kolkata

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO