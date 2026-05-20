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Blackstone's Neysa Networks Stake Acquisition Gets CCI Nod

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 20, 2026 19:40 IST

India's Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Blackstone's investment in Neysa Networks, an AI cloud provider, paving the way for significant expansion of AI infrastructure in India.

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points

  • CCI approves Blackstone-backed PE funds' acquisition of a stake in Neysa Networks.
  • Neysa Networks secured USD 1.2 billion in capital, including equity from Blackstone and co-investors.
  • Neysa Networks becomes a unicorn after the funding round, exceeding a USD 1 billion valuation.
  • The funding will support Neysa's deployment of over 20,000 GPUs in India, boosting the country's AI capabilities.
  • CCI also approved Cube Highways Trust's acquisition of several highway operating companies.

Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday approved a proposal of Blackstone-backed PE funds and other investors to acquire a stake in AI acceleration cloud provider Neysa Networks.

The development came after Neysa, in February this year, announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in the company, enabling a USD 1.2 billion capital raise.

 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has cleared the proposed deal.

"CCI approves the acquisition of certain shareholding in Neysa Networks Private Limited by BCP Asia II Topco V Pte. Ltd, Asia II Topco XIV Pte. Ltd, and other investors," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

Neysa Networks' Funding and Valuation

Other equity investors in the transaction include Teachers' Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets, and Nexus Ventures.

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager with USD 1.3 trillion in assets under management, including global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, and hedge funds, etc.

Mumbai-based Neysa enables enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations to discover, deploy, and scale AI workloads securely and cost-effectively.

Impact on India's AI Infrastructure

In February this year, Blackstone and co-investors provided equity capital of up to USD 600 million, based on which Neysa intends to secure an additional USD 600 million of debt financing, subject to documentation.

Following the funding, Neysa became a unicorn, crossing a USD 1 billion valuation.

This funding provides a material impetus to Neysa's planned scale-up and deployment of over 20,000 GPUs in India, helping to enable the country's AI revolution, the company said.

CCI Approves Cube Highways Trust Acquisition

In a separate release, CCI granted its nod to Cube Highways Trust for the proposed acquisition of Baharampore - Farakka Highways Ltd, Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd, Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Roads Pvt Ltd and Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd.

Cube Trust is a Sebi-registered infrastructure investment trust, while Baharampore - Farakka Highways Ltd, Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd, Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Roads Pvt Ltd and Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Ltd are engaged in the business of operating (through governmental concessions) roads and highways in India.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which monitors unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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