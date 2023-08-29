News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Carbon dioxide to ethanol: Chennai-based Ramcharan springs another surprise

Carbon dioxide to ethanol: Chennai-based Ramcharan springs another surprise

By Shine Jacob
August 29, 2023 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If the claims made by Chennai-headquartered firm Ramcharan Company are to be believed, the company’s technology for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into ethanol could produce fuel-grade ethanol for Rs 35 per litre, suitable for fuel blending.

Shine Jacob reports.

Ethanol

Photograph: Bernadette Christina Munthe/Reuters

Even as India aims to achieve a 20 per cent blend of petrol with ethanol by 2025, the price of ethanol could become a concern for oil-marketing companies (OMCs).

If the claims made by Chennai-headquartered firm Ramcharan Company are to be believed, the company’s technology for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into ethanol could produce fuel-grade ethanol for Rs 35 per litre, suitable for fuel blending.

 

The company has already forged a partnership with Nikhil Gadkari-led MANAS Agro Industries & Infrastructure to convert various effluents into energy and value-added products.

Nikhil Gadkari is the son of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In December 2021, the relatively unknown Ramcharan Company made headlines by securing a $4.14 billion investment for a 46 per cent stake from US-based fund TFCC International, raising the company’s valuation to over $9 billion.

Using Ramcharan’s solutions, MANAS aims to develop systems that can lead to a zero-discharge unit.

Ramcharan is currently in the process of establishing a CO2-to-ethanol plant at MANAS’ location in Nagpur.

It employs a patented mini-reactor to convert any volume of discharged CO2 into fuel-grade ethanol, suitable for fuel blending.

Ramcharan is also in talks with companies like the public sector coal major Neyveli Lignite and players in the power, steel, and cement sectors, among others, to share this technology.

“We are likely the only company worldwide with a patent for such technology, offering ethanol at a lower price of Rs 35 per litre.

"This stands in contrast to the higher price range at which OMCs currently procure ethanol.

"Furthermore, there are no input costs,” states Kaushik Palicha, owner of Ramcharan, in an interview with Business Standard.

This is in comparison to prices of Rs 49.41 per litre for ethanol from C-heavy molasses, Rs 60.73 per litre for B-heavy molasses, and Rs 65.61 per litre for ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar, and sugar syrup, procured by OMCs.

With over 50 patents across various applications, Ramcharan is now commercialising different products.

The production of fuel-grade ethanol from CO2, achieved by this product, is a special engineering accomplishment that addresses carbon capture challenges and reduces India’s carbon footprint.

According to the company, setting up a 70,000-tonne-per-day plant would cost around Rs 50 crore.

“This technology and its application in the Indian industry will significantly contribute to India’s journey towards reducing its carbon emissions, one step at a time. Industries can use this technology to move towards carbon neutrality and eventually add value by converting carbon emissions into value-added products,” Palicha added.

At the time of funding, TFCC had cited Ramcharan’s unique waste management technology as the reason for the higher valuation.

Last year, the company also secured a $2.2 billion deal with Ghana-based Masri Company to supply waste-to-energy units, generating approximately 300 megawatt of power for Ghana.

Additionally, Ramcharan secured a $700 million deal with Kafkaz Finans in Baku, Azerbaijan, to supply waste management units.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shine Jacob
Source: source
 
Print this article
Airtel Earns More Per User Than Jio, Vi
Airtel Earns More Per User Than Jio, Vi
Why India MUST push for ethanol blended petrol
Why India MUST push for ethanol blended petrol
Use of ethanol-blended petrol saved over Rs 41K cr
Use of ethanol-blended petrol saved over Rs 41K cr
Imran Khan's 3-year sentence suspended by HC
Imran Khan's 3-year sentence suspended by HC
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
When and where to watch Asia Cup 2023
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
Asia Cup: K L Rahul to miss Pakistan, Nepal matches
Asia Cup: K L Rahul to miss Pakistan, Nepal matches

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India Inc plans to press the pedal on capex: CEO poll

India Inc plans to press the pedal on capex: CEO poll

All eyes on rural recovery and volume growth in FMCG

All eyes on rural recovery and volume growth in FMCG

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances