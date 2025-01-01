HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Capex shrinks as fiscal deficit reaches 52% of FY25 estimate: CGA data

Capex shrinks as fiscal deficit reaches 52% of FY25 estimate: CGA data

By Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 11:35 IST

x

The government’s capital expenditure in the April-November period of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) continued to contract with a 12.3 per cent decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Tuesday.

Capex

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The government has utilised 46.2 per cent of the Budget Estimates compared to 58.5 per cent last year, data showed.

Economists said the Centre’s capex needs to expand by 65 per cent Y-o-Y in December 2024-March 2025 or record a monthly run rate of Rs 1.5 trillion, to meet the FY25 target of Rs 11.1 trillion.

 

CGA data showed the central government exhausted Rs 8.5 trillion, or 52.5 per cent of the fiscal deficit target, in April-November FY25, which was 6.6 per cent lower than the Rs 9.1 trillion recorded in April-November FY24.

“The anticipated miss in the capex target is expected to offset any shortfall on account of disinvestment and taxes, as well as the impact of the recent supplementary demand for grants.

"Accordingly, ICRA expects the fiscal deficit to mildly trail the FY2025 revised budget estimate of Rs 16.1 trillion or 4.9 per cent of GDP,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA India.

Nayar said that FY25 capex target is likely to be missed by a margin of at least Rs 1.0-1.5 trillion.

Gross tax collections rose by 10 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2024, while net tax revenues grew by a marginal 0.5 per cent.

CGA data revealed that the government reached 56 per cent of the net tax revenue Budget Estimate for April-November FY25 against 62 per cent in the year-ago period.

The income-tax collections expanded by 24 per cent Y-o-Y and corporate tax collections fell by 1 per cent.

“ICRA believes that income tax collections may surpass the FY2025 RBE of Rs 11.5 trillion, unless large refunds are released in the latter part of the fiscal, while corporation tax inflows may print in line or slightly lower than the target,” Nayar said.

Centre’s revenue expenditure rose by just 1 per cent Y-o-Y in November, reaching 60 per cent of the Budget Estimate in the first eight months of FY25 at similar levels of 59 per cent in the year-ago period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ruchika Chitravanshi
Source: source
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Slow credit growth, margin pressure await banks in '25
Slow credit growth, margin pressure await banks in '25
Amazon, Flipkart Will Need $1 Bn To...
Amazon, Flipkart Will Need $1 Bn To...
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
The Finance Minister Who Changed India
The Finance Minister Who Changed India
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'
'History Will Remember Him With Gratitude'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

Mussoorie welcomes 2025 with majestic first sunrise at Lal Tibba1:17

Mussoorie welcomes 2025 with majestic first sunrise at...

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations6:45

India welcomes '2025' with grand celebrations

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first Bhasma Aarti of 20253:13

Devotees throng Mahakal Temple to witness the first...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD