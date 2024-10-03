Cabinet nods two agri schemes worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Union Cabinet on Thursday approved rationalisation of various agri schemes into two umbrella programmes -- PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and Krishonnati Yojana -- with an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh crore to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure food security.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal... for rationalization of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) operating under Ministry of Agriculture into two-umbrella schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY)," an official statement said.

The PM-RKVY scheme will promote sustainable agriculture, while the KY will address food security & agricultural self-sufficiency.

The two umbrella schemes -- PM-RKVY and KY -- will be implemented "with total proposed expenditure of Rs 1,01,321.61 crore".

Of the total proposed outlay, the projected expenditure towards central share of department of agriculture is Rs 69,088.98 crore and states share is Rs 32,232.63 crore.

"This includes Rs 57,074.72 crore for RKVY and Rs 44,246.89 crore for KY."

As many as 18 schemes have been included in these two umbrella schemes.

These schemes are implemented through the state governments.

"This exercise ensures that all the existing schemes are being continued.

"Wherever it was considered necessary to give fillip to any area for farmer's welfare, the scheme has been taken up in mission mode, for example National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP0, Clean Plant Program, Digital Agriculture & National Mission for Edible Oil-Oil Seeds (NMEO-OS)," the statement said.

The scheme 'Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region' (MOVCDNER), a component under the KY, is being modified by adding an additional component namely MOVCDNER-Detailed Project Report (MOVCDNER-DPR), which will provide flexibility to the Northeastern states to address critical challenges.

"By rationalization of the schemes, the States are given an opportunity to prepare a comprehensive strategic document on agriculture sector of the State in a holistic manner," the government said.

The strategic document focuses not only the production and productivity of the crops but also tackles the emerging issues of climate resilient agriculture and development of value chain approach for agricultural commodities.

These plans are envisaged to articulate the overall strategy and the schemes/programmes, linked with the objectives flowing from the strategic framework.

Elaborating further, the government said the rationalisation of various schemes have been undertaken to avoid duplication, ensure convergence and provide flexibility to states.

This exercise will also help in focusing on emergent challenges of agriculture - nutrition security, sustainability, climate resilience, value chain development and private sector participation.

State governments will be able to draw a comprehensive strategic plan suiting their requirements for agriculture sector.

"Annual Action Plan (AAP) of states can be approved in one go rather approving individual scheme-wise AAPs," it said, explaining benefits of this rationalisation.

In PM-RKVY, the state governments would be given flexibility to re-allocate funds from one component to other based on their state specific requirements.

The PM-RKVY comprises the following schemes -- Soil Health Management; Rainfed Area Development; Agro Forestry; Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana; Agricultural Mechanization, including Crop Residue Management; Per Drop More Crop; Crop Diversification Programme; RKVY DPR component; and Accelerator Fund for Agri Startups.