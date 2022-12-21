News
Byju's denies buying database, says relies on app users

Source: PTI
December 21, 2022 19:47 IST
Edtech major Byju's has denied charges that it purchased students' databases and clarified that it relies on app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation.

Byju's

IMAGE: Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju's. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Byju's

The statement from Byju's comes against the backdrop of summons issued to the company by child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

"Byju's strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students' databases.

 

"We categorically state that we have never bought any database," the company said on Wednesday.

Byju's is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, taking cognisance of the matter, has summoned Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23.

"With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the Byju's brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases.

"We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation.

"We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," the company said.

The Commission has asked the company to appear in person before it along with the details of all the courses run by Byju's for children the structure of these courses and the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of Byju's.

It has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of Byju's as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the reports to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
