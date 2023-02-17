News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget's focus on capex to push growth to 7%: RBI article

Budget's focus on capex to push growth to 7%: RBI article

Source: PTI
February 17, 2023 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union Budget's focus on capital expenditure is expected to crowd-in private investment and push the GDP growth rate close to 7 per cent in the next financial year beginning April 1, said a Reserve Bank article on 'State of the Economy'.

Growth

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In 2023-24, capital expenditure is budgeted at Rs 10 lakh crore which will constitute 3.3 per cent of GDP.

"We believe that India will decouple from macroeconomic projections of current vintage and also from the rest of the world.

 

"In our view, the instrument of decoupling will be the Union Budget by raising India's growth prospects over the period 2023-27; and raising India's potential growth," said the article 'State of the Economy' published in the RBI's February 2023 Bulletin.

It further said the Union Budget's tax, capex and fiscal consolidation proposals can take India's real GDP growth close to 7 per cent in 2023-24 if they are effectively implemented.

"The Union Budget 2023-24's emphasis on capital expenditure is expected to crowd-in private investment, strengthen job creation and demand, and raise India's potential growth," said the article authored by a team lead by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget projected the GDP growth at 6.5 per cent as the base.

The central bank, however, said the views expressed in the article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Recalling mythologies across civilisations, the authors said the sun is depicted as riding a chariot typically drawn by four horses.

This is so, for instance, for Apollo in Greece; Ra in Egypt; Sol in Rome.

In Indian mythology, however, the sun's chariot is drawn by seven horses.

The authors said many interpretations are available as to what the horses signify - various scriptures assign them the seven colours of the rainbow; the seven vedic metres or prosodies; and the like.

The seventh horse represents dreams, aspirations and the future.

It is said that even if the other six horses are injured or exhausted, the seventh horse can take the sun's chariot to its destination, the article noted.

"In our view, the Union Budget 2023-24 is the seventh horse of the sun," the article said.

It also said that the year 2023 will probably be characterised by a milder global slowdown than earlier anticipated but the trajectory remains unpredictable.

"In India, domestic consumption and investment stand to benefit from stronger prospects for agricultural and allied activities, strengthening business and consumer confidence, and strong credit growth," it said.

Supply responses and cost conditions are poised to improve even though inflation witnessed a rebound in January.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who is George Soros? The man who criticised Modi
Who is George Soros? The man who criticised Modi
'LIC keeps investing in companies...'
'LIC keeps investing in companies...'
Small cars not finished, but certainly won't be cheap
Small cars not finished, but certainly won't be cheap
Govt stand sought on sexual consent validity by teens
Govt stand sought on sexual consent validity by teens
Adani: SC rejects govt's sealed cover, to pick experts
Adani: SC rejects govt's sealed cover, to pick experts
Shaw hit me, claims 'fan' arrested in selfie case
Shaw hit me, claims 'fan' arrested in selfie case
Forex reserves drop by $8.32 bn to $566.95 bn
Forex reserves drop by $8.32 bn to $566.95 bn

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Forex reserves drop by $8.32 bn to $566.95 bn

Forex reserves drop by $8.32 bn to $566.95 bn

Godrej arm buys Raj Kapoor's bungalow for Rs 100 cr

Godrej arm buys Raj Kapoor's bungalow for Rs 100 cr

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances