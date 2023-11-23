News
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE, NSE settle flat in volatile trade

BSE, NSE settle flat in volatile trade

Source: PTI
November 23, 2023 16:19 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat in highly volatile trade on Thursday amid the lack of any immediate trigger.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 66,017.81.

During the day, it hit a high of 66,235.24 and a low of 65,980.50.

The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,802.

Among the Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Infosys, Titan and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

 

IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

"Range-bound momentum continued on main indexes as the market looked for new triggers for a decisive move beyond the 19,800 level.

"However, the broad markets' undercurrent is strong and rapid buying has emerged in the mid and small-cap counters as a bargaining strategy arose on recent underperforming stocks.

"The declining oil prices and ease in US bond yields are the key positives for a broader recovery for the market," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.50 per cent to $80.73 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 306.56 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

