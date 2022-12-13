News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BSE adds 1 crore investors in 148 days; reaches 12 crore-mark

BSE adds 1 crore investors in 148 days; reaches 12 crore-mark

Source: PTI
December 13, 2022 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has added 1 crore registered investor accounts to its platform in a span of 148 days, taking the total count to 12 crore.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The exchange added one crore investors' accounts between July 18 and December 13, BSE said in a statement.

In comparison, the exchange took 124, 91, 85 and 107 days for the previous milestones of 11 crore, 10 crore, 9 crore and 8 crore, respectively.

 

"BSE crossed the milestone of 12 crore registered users based on Unique Client Code (UCC) on December 13, 2022," the exchange said.

Of the 12 crore users, 42 per cent fall in the 30 to 40 age brackets, followed by 23 per cent in 20-30 years and 11 per cent in the 40-50 age bracket.

In terms of states, Maharashtra leads in terms of investors with a share of 20 per cent of the total 12 crore investors.

This was followed by Gujarat at 10 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9 per cent and Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu at 6 per cent each.

The exchange did not specify how many of these accounts are active or only for mutual fund investments, as a vast majority of trading volume is on rival bourse NSE.

Founded in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds.

BSE has a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange -- Deutsche Bourse -- as a strategic partner. It provides trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Should you subscribe to Sula Vineyards' IPO?
Should you subscribe to Sula Vineyards' IPO?
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
'$33 billion was taken out of India'
'$33 billion was taken out of India'
Families Mourn CAA Activists
Families Mourn CAA Activists
Court bars Khalid from speaking to media during bail
Court bars Khalid from speaking to media during bail
ICC T20 Rankings: Smriti touches career-best points
ICC T20 Rankings: Smriti touches career-best points
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh cr in 5 FYs: FM
Banks wrote off NPAs over 10 lakh cr in 5 FYs: FM

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to India

Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to India

Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief

Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances