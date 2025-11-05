HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Brookfield India REIT to buy office campus in Bengaluru for Rs 13,125 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read
November 05, 2025 16:10 IST

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) plans to acquire a large office campus, covering 7.7 million sq ft, in Bengaluru for Rs 13,125 crore to expand its portfolio.

Brookfield

Photograph: Mark Blinch/Reuters

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the BIRET reported that its Net Operating Income (NOI) increased 13 per cent to Rs 509.4 crore during July-September quarter from Rs 451.2 crore in the year-ago period.

The company declared distribution of Rs 336 crore to unit holders (Rs 5.25 per unit) for the second quarter of FY26, up 14 per cent year-on-year. The distribution includes dividends and other items.

 

The Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is manager of the BIRET, approved the acquisition of up to 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Arliga Ecoworld Business Parks Pvt Ltd at an acquisition price of Rs 13,125 crore from the existing shareholder of Ecoworld SPV.

The existing shareholders of Ecoworld SPV are BSREP III New York FDI I (DIFC) Ltd (including its nominee, BSREP III New York II (DIFC) Limited), forming part of the Brookfield group.

The proposed acquisition will fall in related party transaction done at arm length basis, the company said.

The acquisition will increase consolidated GAV (gross asset value) by 35 per cent and operating area by 31 per cent.

"Building on our strong inorganic growth track record, we announced the proposed acquisition of Ecoworld, which is a 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus located on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru," said Alok Aggarwal, chief executive officer and managing director, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

"This acquisition will mark our entry into one of India's strongest office markets, expanding the size of our REIT by over 30 per cent and positioning us as a truly pan-India platform.

"Our embedded growth prospects remain strong with continued leasing momentum, making us well-positioned to deliver value to our unitholders," he added.

The BIRET manages 10 Grade A assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata.

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 29.1 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million sq ft of future development potential.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
'Insurance Sector Is At An Unstable Equilibrium'
'Govt And Banks Want Private Investment To Return'
'On Track For GDP Growth Exceeding 6.8%'
'We Have Become The Largest Eyewear Brand In Asia'
'Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves'
