Britannia Industries looks to drive volume-led growth

Britannia Industries is looking to drive volume-led growth as it looks to target regions, consumer-centric products and distribution. The company also wants to make sure that it is price-competitive in each of the regions.

“We are going to invest behind our key core brands as we’ve been doing,” Varun Berry, vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer, Britannia Industries told investors in its analyst conference call after its results, which it announced on Wednesday.

He added that during the inflationary period, there was a bit of a setback in its investments.

“But now, we are very clear, we’re going to double down and make sure that the extremely salient brands that we have, we nurture them as we go forward,” he said.

The Bengaluru-based biscuit major reported a consolidated net profit growth of 23.1 per cent in the July-September quarter at Rs 654 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company’s revenue grew 3.7 per cent to Rs 4,841 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the same period last year.

The biscuit major’s profit before interest, tax and depreciation was up 21.5 per cent at Rs 1,003 crore.

While talking about the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demand, Berry told investors that at the end of October, 65 per cent of its portfolio has seen a grammage increase and expects the mid of November, the entire portfolio will reflect the required increased grammages and change in pricing due to the change in GST.

“We are seeing a very positive impact of this, and we are hoping that as we go forward, this will only become better,” he said.

He added, “I would certainly think that we should be looking at getting to double-digits in due course because there seems to be a very positive sentiment around consumer goods and especially foods.

"So, I do think this is our moment, and it will definitely bring us the kind of growth that we’ve been missing for some time.”