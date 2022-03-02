News
Rediff.com  » Business » BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover from all company positions

BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover from all company positions

Source: PTI
March 02, 2022 14:01 IST
Fintech firm BharatPe on Wednesday said it has removed co-founder Ashneer Grover from all positions at the company.

Ashneer Grover

IMAGE: BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover. Photograph: Ashneer Grover via Twitter

BharatPe has also found involvement of Grover family and relatives in extensive misappropriation of the company's funds.

"The board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe' s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology.

 

"As a result of his misdeeds, Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," BharatePe said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grover resigned from the post of managing director on Tuesday.

According to the statement , Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles, it said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
