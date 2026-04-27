How Paytm Can Benefit From PPBL Licence Cancellation

Despite the cancellation of Paytm Payments Bank Limited's licence, brokerage firm Bernstein remains confident in Paytm, suggesting the move could open doors to new regulatory opportunities and growth for the fintech giant.

IMAGE: Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Bernstein reaffirms confidence in Paytm, stating PPBL licence cancellation will not impact its business.

Paytm had already created a clear separation between the payments bank and the parent company.

The cancellation of PPBL's licence may enable Paytm to pursue alternative regulatory structures like NBFC or PPI licences.

Paytm's core payments and financial services ecosystem remains strong and unaffected.

Bernstein maintains an 'Outperform' rating with a price target of Rs 1,500, implying an upside of around 31 per cent.

Global brokerage firm Bernstein has reaffirmed its confidence in Paytm, stating the recent development around Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) will have no impact on Paytm's business. The firm has maintained an 'ÂOutperform'Â rating with a price target of Rs 1,500, implying an upside of around 31 per cent.

In its latest note, Bernstein said the regulator's decision to cancel the payments bank license is an incremental development, stating that Paytm had already created a clear separation between the payments bank and the parent company, especially after the regulatory action in early 2024.

Paytm's Financial Stability and Independence

'ÂThere is unlikely to be any impact on the company's (Paytm's) numbers as the operations of PPBL have been suspended for more than a year,'Â Bernstein said in its note to investors.

The brokerage also noted that Paytm had previously written off its investment in the payments bank, ensuring that 'no one-off' financial impact is also expected from this action.

Strategic Opportunities for Paytm

Beyond the near-term developments, Bernstein sees emerging strategic opportunities for Paytm. The report noted that this development could potentially clear the path for the company to pursue alternative regulatory structures such as NBFC or PPI licenses, which could open avenues for Paytm to expand across payment products like wallets and credit solutions.

Bernstein also added that Paytm currently has no role in the management or board of PPBL, despite its shareholding, reinforcing the operational independence between the two entities.

Paytm's Core Business Remains Strong

The report further underlined that Paytm's core payments and financial services ecosystem remains strong and unaffected, with the regulatory action limited to the payments bank entity.

Post the regulatory development on Friday, Paytm had clarified to the exchanges that it does not have any exposure to PPBL or "any material business arrangements with the banking entity".

It further added that no services were provided in partnership with PPBL, and all its services, including Paytm app, Paytm UPI, Paytm Gold, as well as offerings from its subsidiaries and associated companies, such as Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm card machines, Paytm Payment Gateway, Paytm Money, were operating without any interruptions.

With improving earnings visibility reflected in its forward estimates and a stable operating foundation, Bernstein's continued 'ÂOutperform'Â rating signals strong conviction in Paytmas long-term growth trajectory.