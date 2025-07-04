HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Bank stocks help Sensex gain 193 points at close

Bank stocks help Sensex gain 193 points at close

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 04, 2025 17:00 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid buying in bank stocks and a rally in the US markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After oscillating between highs and lows in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 193.42 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 83,432.89.

During the day, it hit a high of 83,477.86 and a low of 83,015.83, gyrating 462.03 points.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty inched higher by 55.70 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,461.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

However, Trent, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

"The Indian market is experiencing a pause as investors adopt a wait-and-watch strategy ahead of the impending US tariff deadline with mixed global cues.

"Ongoing FII outflows reflect a risk-off approach, while DII inflows are offering partial support.

"Following the recent rally, main indices are hovering near peak valuation levels, limiting further upside, which is highly dependent on Q1 earnings and details of the trade deal," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.03 per cent to $68.03 a barrel.

Meanwhile, markets regulator Sebi has barred US-based Jane Street Group from the securities markets and directed the group to disgorge unlawful gains of Rs 4,843 crore for allegedly manipulating stock indices through positions taken in derivatives segment.

This could be the highest disgorgement amount ever directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,481.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,333.06 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt, UPI To Set Up Real-Time Payment Tripwire
Govt, UPI To Set Up Real-Time Payment Tripwire
GoI greenlights bike taxis, over to states
GoI greenlights bike taxis, over to states
How Jane Street siphoned Rs 36K cr from Indian mkts
How Jane Street siphoned Rs 36K cr from Indian mkts
SC junks HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging Lila's FIR
SC junks HDFC Bank CEO's plea challenging Lila's FIR
Can Numbers Be Trademarks?
Can Numbers Be Trademarks?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

M M Keeravani's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

10 Highest Indian Test Scores

webstory image 3

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi's stole matches podium decor at Indian diaspora community event0:51

Watch: PM Modi's stole matches podium decor at Indian...

'China gave Pak live inputs on our vectors during Op Sindoor'4:09

'China gave Pak live inputs on our vectors during Op...

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining3:44

SECL leads the way in sustainable coal mining

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD