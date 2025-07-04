Bank stocks help Sensex gain 193 points at close

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid buying in bank stocks and a rally in the US markets.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After oscillating between highs and lows in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 193.42 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 83,432.89.

During the day, it hit a high of 83,477.86 and a low of 83,015.83, gyrating 462.03 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty inched higher by 55.70 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,461.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the major gainers.

However, Trent, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher while South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended lower.

"The Indian market is experiencing a pause as investors adopt a wait-and-watch strategy ahead of the impending US tariff deadline with mixed global cues.

"Ongoing FII outflows reflect a risk-off approach, while DII inflows are offering partial support.

"Following the recent rally, main indices are hovering near peak valuation levels, limiting further upside, which is highly dependent on Q1 earnings and details of the trade deal," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.03 per cent to $68.03 a barrel.

Meanwhile, markets regulator Sebi has barred US-based Jane Street Group from the securities markets and directed the group to disgorge unlawful gains of Rs 4,843 crore for allegedly manipulating stock indices through positions taken in derivatives segment.

This could be the highest disgorgement amount ever directed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,481.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 1,333.06 crore.