HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank reduce lending rates

Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank reduce lending rates

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 08, 2025 23:48 IST

x

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Sunday said it has cut its benchmark lending rate linked to repo rate by 50 basis points in line with the RBI's rate reduction.

Bank

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Meanwhile, private sector HDFC Bank reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenure, which will benefit borrowers whose loans are linked to this benchmark.

Pursuant to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reducing the policy repo rate, the bank has slashed its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points with effect from June 7, BoB said in a statement.

 

The bank's RLLR stands at 8.15 per cent, it said.

With this, BoB has fully effected on the RBI rate cut in its RLLR, it added.

According to HDFC Bank website, the new MCLR rates are effective from June 7. With the reduction, the overnight and one-month rates are down by 10 basis points to 8.90 per cent.

The three-month rate has dropped 10 bps to 8.95 per cent, while the six-month and one-year rate is 9.05 per cent, down 10 bps.

Both the two-year and three-year tenure lending rate have been reduced from earlier 9.20 per cent to 9.10 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, the RBI cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, and unexpectedly reduced the cash reserve ratio for banks to make available more money to lend in a bid to boost the economy.

The RBI's six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra and consisting of three external members, voted five to one to lower the benchmark repurchase or repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent.

It also cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 basis points to 3 per cent, adding Rs 2.5 lakh crore to already surplus liquidity in the banking system.

With the latest reduction, the RBI has now cut interest rates by a total of 100 basis points in 2025, starting with a quarter-point reduction in February -- the first cut since May 2020 -- and another similar-sized cut in April.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Auto industry seeks govt's help for rare earth import
Auto industry seeks govt's help for rare earth import
FPIs withdraw Rs 8,749 cr from equities
FPIs withdraw Rs 8,749 cr from equities
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week
HDFC Bank junks Lilavati Trust's complaint against CEO
HDFC Bank junks Lilavati Trust's complaint against CEO
Infosys opens 1K-employee centre in GIFT City
Infosys opens 1K-employee centre in GIFT City

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smart Food Safety Tips To Prevent Sickness

webstory image 2

8 Rose Syrup Recipes To Sweeten Your Day

webstory image 3

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

VIDEOS

Latest visuals shows the aftermath of widespread protest in Imphal3:33

Latest visuals shows the aftermath of widespread protest...

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzanne attends Ekta Kapoor's birthday party with her boyfriend0:48

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzanne attends Ekta Kapoor's birthday...

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge 1:11

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD