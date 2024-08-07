News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » BAF's Withstand Black Monday Turmoil

BAF's Withstand Black Monday Turmoil

By Abhishek Kumar
August 07, 2024 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Data from Amfi shows that NAV of every one in two BAFs declined 1.5% or less on Monday compared to a 3.13% decline in Nifty 500.

Stock markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs), which were running low on equities over the last several months owing to high valuations, had a good day on Monday, August 5, 2024, even as the markets witnessed huge selloff.

Most of them managed to offer downside protection despite markets correcting 3 per cent.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that net asset value (NAV) of every one in two BAFs declined 1.5 per cent or less on Monday compared to a 3.13 per cent decline in Nifty 500.

The NAV of BAFs offered by ICICI Prudential and DSP declined less than 1 per cent.

Given that most BAFs have opted for equity taxation, they have to maintain a minimum 65 per cent gross allocation in equities.

However, they have the option to use equity derivatives to lower the net allocation.

Exposure to equity and debt differs from fund to fund, depending on the model.

ICICI Prudential BAF had only 37.4 per cent net equity allocation as of June end.

Experts said that for hybrid funds, especially in BAFs, the model differs based on the priority set in the mandate.

While some funds have a higher focus on returns, others have a tilt towards safety.

The difference in approach is evident in the returns chart.

In the one-year period, the returns range from 17 per cent to as high as 54 per cent, shows data from Value Research.

MF executives and investment experts say that BAFs and other hybrid funds may gain an edge over pure equity funds if the volatility continues in the equity market.

The inflows into BAFs have been subdued in the last two years.

The valuations are on the higher side right now, and hence, the equity returns may get normalised from here on.

Also, in such scenarios, equities tend to see larger drawdowns if any adverse news comes in.

The market condition along with the tax advantage that comes with hybrid funds makes a case for investment in BAFs and other asset allocation products, said Niranjan Avasthi, senior vice-president and head product, marketing & digital business, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Jiral Mehta, senior research analyst, FundsIndia, said investors can look at hybrid funds to take advantage of the expected volatility.

Investors, Mehta added, should make sure that the hybrid allocation does not result in an unintended overweight or underweight position in any asset class.

The selloff in the equity market on Monday led to a sharp fall in NAVs of equity funds.

Smallcap funds declined 3.6 per cent on an average, followed by midcaps, which were down 3.2 per cent on an average.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
'Made Good Money? Take Your Capital Out'
'Made Good Money? Take Your Capital Out'
'India Will Be In A Brighter Position'
'India Will Be In A Brighter Position'
MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's
MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's
BSc Math Or BTech: Which Is Better?
BSc Math Or BTech: Which Is Better?
PIX: Teenage skateboarders steal the show in Paris
PIX: Teenage skateboarders steal the show in Paris
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
'It Is Mayhem And Anarchy In Bangladesh'
Shocking! Vinesh disqualified for being overweight
Shocking! Vinesh disqualified for being overweight

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Should You Invest In Gilt Funds?

Should You Invest In Gilt Funds?

Should You Go For Ulips?

Should You Go For Ulips?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances