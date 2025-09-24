HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

Rare-earth squeeze puts electric two-wheeler firms, suppliers at odds

By Surajeet Das Gupta
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 24, 2025 13:19 IST

x

Electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies are upset with some of their suppliers of heavy rare-earth magnet–powered electric motors, who have objected to their proposal — under consideration by the government — that would allow e2W original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an exemption from localisation norms on electric motors, thereby enabling them to continue receiving the ₹5,000-per-vehicle subsidy.

Electric two-wheeler

Photograph: Aditi Shah/Reuters

A senior executive at an e2W manufacturer said, “We are being deprived of the subsidy because of opposition from automotive (auto) component players.

"All we’re doing is sending sub-assemblies to China, where they are fitted with rare earth magnets and then shipped back until rare earth imports from China resume.

 

"The entire process is handled by suppliers, not by us directly.”

Auto component makers, however, see it differently.

A senior industry executive argued, “We have invested heavily in building capacity to manufacture electric motors, based on commitments from OEMs.

"That capacity could remain idle if OEMs continue importing motors. If subsidies are extended despite OEMs not meeting localisation norms, we stand to incur huge losses.”

Since April, the Chinese government, through an export control order, has restricted the export of rare earths to India. After the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, relations eased, and China agreed to partially lift the ban that had completely squeezed rare earth magnet shipments to India from April 4.

Yet, OEMs say none of their pending import requests, routed through auto component makers, have been cleared by Beijing.

As a result, many OEMs have been sending motor sub-assemblies to China to be fitted with rare earth magnets before being returned.

They stress that this workaround is only a temporary measure in response to the rare earth shortage.

Some OEMs have even given undertakings that they will withhold subsidy claims if they fail to meet the 50 per cent localisation norm, while others have told the government they will not seek subsidies at all.

A senior e2W executive added, “We’ve asked for temporary relief, say 90 days, until the rare earth magnet issue is resolved, not indefinitely.

"This way, we don’t have to shut down production. Why should our factories sit idle?”

Meanwhile, OEMs have been scrambling for alternatives.

Ola Electric has experimented with ferrite motors, which do not require rare earths, while Ather Energy and Bajaj Auto are exploring motors powered by light rare earth magnets.

Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Amazing growth story of the Jindal group
Amazing growth story of the Jindal group
Banks, NBFCs Light Up Season With Special Offers
Banks, NBFCs Light Up Season With Special Offers
Lotus-Inspired Mumbai Airport Set to Bloom
Lotus-Inspired Mumbai Airport Set to Bloom
Valuation a key hurdle for auto stocks in short term
Gold Could Soar Another 76%
Gold Could Soar Another 76%

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mohanlal's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 2

World's Most Visited Cities Of 2024

webstory image 3

Vivo Y31 Pro 5G With 6,500mAh Battery

VIDEOS

Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine on third day of Navratri2:28

Devotees throng Vaishno Devi shrine on third day of Navratri

Nimrat Kaur spotted outside the Apple Store0:40

Nimrat Kaur spotted outside the Apple Store

Video: Macron calls Trump after being blocked by his Presidential Convoy1:58

Video: Macron calls Trump after being blocked by his...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV