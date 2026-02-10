HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Post GST cut, auto retail sales rose 18% in Jan

Post GST cut, auto retail sales rose 18% in Jan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2026 14:32 IST

x

On the business outlook for the next three months, FADA stated that dealer confidence remains decisively constructive, with 79.70 per cent of respondents expecting growth and only 1.88 per cent indicating de-growth.

Auto

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Key Points

  • A clear revival in urban markets
  • Dealer confidence remains decisively constructive
  • Next three months remain optimistic

Automobile retail sales rose nearly 18 per cent year-on-year to over 27 lakh units in January, led by continued post-GST momentum, healthy rural cash flows on the back of harvest and weddings, and sustained demand visibility across freight, dealer's body FADA said on Tuesday.

Overall retail sales last month grew to 27,22,558 units, up 17.61 per cent, as against 23,14,940 units in January 2025.

 

Retail sales

Passenger vehicle retails stood at 513,475 units last month, a growth of 7 per cent, as against 478,915 units in the year-ago period.

"The growth story is increasingly being written in non-metro India -- Rural PV grew by 14.43 per cent YoY, significantly ahead of Urban at 2.75 per cent YoY.

"This reinforces the structural expansion of PV demand beyond the top cities, aided by a strong SUV/compact-SUV preference, revival of entry-level cars, product availability and continued schemes," FADA president C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.

Two-wheeler retail sales grew 21 per cent year-on-year to 18,52,870 units in January.

"While rural volumes stayed robust, supported by Pongal/Makar Sankranti, marriage-season footfalls and better affordability, we are also seeing a clear revival in urban markets, a healthy signal of demand normalisation beyond festive season buying," Vigneshwar noted.

Three-wheeler and commercial vehicle retails witnessed sales growth of 19 and 15 per cent respectively last month.

Tractor registrations rose 23 per cent year-on-year to 114,759 units in January.

Business outlook for the next three months

On the business outlook for the next three months, FADA stated that dealer confidence remains decisively constructive, with 79.70 per cent of respondents expecting growth and only 1.88 per cent indicating de-growth.

The near-term macro setup is supportive: a growth-oriented Budget with a visible infra and agri thrust, policy continuity post GST 2.0, and rate stability after 2025's easing are collectively improving affordability, financing comfort and purchase intent, it stated.

On-ground feedback also points to stronger enquiry pipelines, tighter follow-ups, and local marketing/activation intensity translating into higher conversion potential -- while the key watchouts remain election-related disruptions in select states, the usual seasonality/short-month effects, and model/variant availability in specific pockets, FADA noted.

Two-wheelers are expected to stay on a positive slope

Category-wise, two-wheelers are expected to stay on a positive slope, led by conversion of pending enquiries, continued wedding/festival tailwinds improving rural liquidity from crops, and rising traction in scooters, commuter motorcycles and EV acceptance -- though growth will be capped where OEM supply/variant constraints persist and where election codes impact footfalls, it said.

Commercial vehicle sales outlook remains favourable through the quarter as dealers report an upcycle supported by infra project gearing, improving freight environment, and Q4 replacement/addition decisions, with applications linked to construction/ logistics and goods movement expected to perform better than discretionary categories, it said.

Passenger vehicles should see a strong February-March

Passenger vehicles should see a strong February-March run on the back of booking pipeline strength, new model/variant excitement, and financial year-end buying, it added.

April registrations could normalise as festive intensity fades and base effects may play out unevenly across brands and regions, FADA stated.

Overall, the next three months remain optimistic, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SteelMin signs MoUs worth Rs 11,887 crore with 55 companies
'Modi Does Not Tolerate Gaming Of The System'
'Modi Does Not Tolerate Gaming Of The System'
Advice For Investors: How To Handle Bull Market Traps
Advice For Investors: How To Handle Bull Market Traps
Budget is cautious yet focussed on the long-term journey
Budget is cautious yet focussed on the long-term journey
SGB Tax Jolt to FY27 Budget
SGB Tax Jolt to FY27 Budget

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra's Simple Yet Casual Look Wins Fans' Hearts1:01

Sanya Malhotra's Simple Yet Casual Look Wins Fans' Hearts

Shanaya Kapoor steals the spotlight at 'Tu Yaa Main' music launch0:42

Shanaya Kapoor steals the spotlight at 'Tu Yaa Main'...

Sunetra Pawar takes charge as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister0:43

Sunetra Pawar takes charge as the Maharashtra Deputy...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO