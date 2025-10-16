HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ola forays into battery energy storage mkt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 16, 2025 16:17 IST

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has forayed into the country's Rs 1 lakh crore battery energy storage systems market, which is projected to grow to over Rs 3 lakh crore by 2030.

Ola Electric

Photograph: VarunVyas Hebbalalu/Reuters

The company has launched Ola Shakti, its first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solution.

"India doesn't face an energy shortage; it faces an energy storage opportunity.

 

"With Ola Shakti, we are turning that opportunity into energy independence," Ola Electric chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

The company has built world-class battery and cell technology for electric mobility, and Ola Shakti extends that innovation to homes, helping them store and use clean energy intelligently, he added.

Ola Shakti is the first residential BESS in India, which is fully designed, engineered, and manufactured indigenously using the advanced 4680 Bharat Cell, using the highly durable, efficient and tested automotive battery packs, he added.

The modular design of Ola Shakti enables multi-directional stacking and easy scalability, while its compact form factor ensures simple home installation and easy servicing, with accessible air filters.

It delivers automotive-grade safety, industry-leading efficiency of up to 98 per cent, and zero running and maintenance costs.

Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Ola Shakti features instant changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 120V-290V, protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is fully weatherproof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
