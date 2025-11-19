HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » October passenger vehicle dispatches see a surge

October passenger vehicle dispatches see a surge

By Deepak Patel
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 11:47 IST

x

In October, small car wholesales of the auto industry -- excluding Tata Motors -- went up by 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 116,601 units, the data showed.

However, the utility vehicle (UV) segment which includes sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as well as multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), saw a bigger growth in October.

Auto

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales, which are dispatches from factories to dealers, increased 17.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 460,739 units in October.

This is due to high demand amid the festival season and goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data released on Friday.

 

The wholesales of small cars -- sedans and hatchbacks -- increased for the first time in a month after several years.

In October, small car wholesales of the auto industry -- excluding Tata Motors -- went up by 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 116,601 units, the data showed.

However, the utility vehicle (UV) segment which includes sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as well as multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), saw a bigger growth in October.

According to data, domestic UV wholesales of the auto industry -- excluding Tata Motors -- increased by 19.3 per cent to 269,467 units.

Two-wheeler wholesales increased by 2.1 per cent to 2.21 million units in October, said Siam.

Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, said, "The PV, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments posted their highest ever dispatches to dealers in October, primarily buoyed by the festival demand and the recent GST rate reduction, despite being constrained due to certain logistic limitations."

According to the Siam data, the PV exports from India also continued to rise in October.

Therefore, in the April-October period, the number of PV exports increased by 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 514,622 units.

Maruti Suzuki, which is India's largest carmaker, was also India's largest car exporter.

In the April-October period, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 236,901 units, recording a growth of 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y, said the Siam data.

It is not just PVs but also two-wheelers that have seen significant growth in exports during FY26.

In the April-October period, the number of two-wheeler exports from India increased by 23.1 per cent to 2.862 million units.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Deepak Patel
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Auto sales surge to all-time high of over 52 lakh units
Auto sales surge to all-time high of over 52 lakh units
Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in SepL Siam
Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in SepL Siam
With Rs 2k cr war chest, Force Motors to expand global play
With Rs 2k cr war chest, Force Motors to expand global play
It's Pouring Car Discounts!
It's Pouring Car Discounts!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, man behind 26 deadly attacks2:52

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader...

Delhi AIIMS Dr Anant Mohan warns of severe health risks from worsening air quality1:46

Delhi AIIMS Dr Anant Mohan warns of severe health risks...

Trump holds Oval Office meeting with MBS as Saudi investment climbs from $600B to $1 trillion41:16

Trump holds Oval Office meeting with MBS as Saudi...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO