October passenger vehicle dispatches see a surge

In October, small car wholesales of the auto industry -- excluding Tata Motors -- went up by 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 116,601 units, the data showed.

However, the utility vehicle (UV) segment which includes sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as well as multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), saw a bigger growth in October.

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales, which are dispatches from factories to dealers, increased 17.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 460,739 units in October.

This is due to high demand amid the festival season and goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data released on Friday.

The wholesales of small cars -- sedans and hatchbacks -- increased for the first time in a month after several years.

In October, small car wholesales of the auto industry -- excluding Tata Motors -- went up by 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 116,601 units, the data showed.

However, the utility vehicle (UV) segment which includes sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as well as multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), saw a bigger growth in October.

According to data, domestic UV wholesales of the auto industry -- excluding Tata Motors -- increased by 19.3 per cent to 269,467 units.

Two-wheeler wholesales increased by 2.1 per cent to 2.21 million units in October, said Siam.

Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, said, "The PV, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments posted their highest ever dispatches to dealers in October, primarily buoyed by the festival demand and the recent GST rate reduction, despite being constrained due to certain logistic limitations."

According to the Siam data, the PV exports from India also continued to rise in October.

Therefore, in the April-October period, the number of PV exports increased by 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 514,622 units.

Maruti Suzuki, which is India's largest carmaker, was also India's largest car exporter.

In the April-October period, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 236,901 units, recording a growth of 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y, said the Siam data.

It is not just PVs but also two-wheelers that have seen significant growth in exports during FY26.

In the April-October period, the number of two-wheeler exports from India increased by 23.1 per cent to 2.862 million units.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff