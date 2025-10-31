HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 3,349 cr

Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit rises 8% to Rs 3,349 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 31, 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday reported an 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven by robust exports growth.

Maruti

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,102.5 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,344.2 crore against Rs 37,449.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

 

The company's total expenses in the second quarter rose to Rs 39,018.4 crore from Rs 33,879.1 crore a year ago.

In a statement, the company said its domestic wholesales declined 5.1 per cent year-on-year to 4,40,387 units in the second quarter due to customers deferring buying because of the expectation of GST-led price reduction from September 22.

On the other hand, "exports grew by a robust 42.2 per cent to 1,10,487 units, the highest-ever in any quarter", it added.

The overall sales volume grew 1.7 per cent to 5,50,874 units in the second quarter, the company said.

During the quarter, the company said it has "registered its highest-ever net sales of Rs 40,135.9 crore against Rs 35,589.1 crore in the same period of the previous year".

In the first half of the fiscal (April-September period), Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 10,78,735 units, comprising domestic sales of 871,276 units and all-time high half-yearly exports of 207,459 units.

In H1 FY2025-26, the total volume grew by 1.4 per cent over the same period last year, primarily driven by a robust 39.9 per cent increase in exports, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
