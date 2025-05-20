JLR aims to double India biz over next 3-4 yrs

Bullish on growth prospects, Jaguar Land Rover aims to double its business in India over the next 3-4 years amid plans to bolster its product portfolio and sales network, according to a top company executive.

Photograph: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

With the Indian luxury car market expected to grow consistently over the next few years, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India anticipates breaking into the top ten markets of its parent.

In an interaction with PTI, JLR India managing director Rajan Amba stated that demand and appreciation for bespoke or differentiated car models remain very high in India promoting it to offer such products in the country.

He noted that JLR India has witnessed better growth rate than the rest of the domestic luxury car industry over the last few years and it retains momentum for sustainable growth going ahead.

"So clearly, there's a vacuum or a demand that we are kind of meeting and fulfilling and we have not even hit our peak running speed," Amba stated.

The automaker has a natural demand potential for excess of 8,000 units per year having already crossed the 6,000 annual sales mark in FY25, he said.

"And therefore, we expect that in the next 3-4 years, we should be able to double our business in the country both in terms of volumes and revenue," Amba said.

Jaguar Land Rover India reported its best-ever performance in a fiscal with retail sales of 6,183 units in FY25, a growth of 40 per cent over FY24. Similarly, dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 6,266 units last fiscal.

Amba noted that the company would expand its product range as well as sales network to grow its business in the country.

"We plan to double our sales network to around 50 outlets by 2030," he stated while sharing that new dealerships would come up in places like Rajkot, Goa and Nagpur.

The JLR sales network is currently spread across 21 cities in India, through 25 authorised outlets. Amba said the automaker plans to invest more and more towards 'helo' models to make the brand more aspirational.

The British marquee brand also aims to introduce brand extensions of existing nameplates and encourage customers to go for more personalised touches on their units.

Amba said the future product action would focus both on battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models in the Indian market.

The company plans to drive in various models, including Range Rover BEV, in the country.

JLR India currently sells Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport in the country.

Earlier this year, Range Rover announced the local manufacturing of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which has received an unprecedented response.

When asked about the growth prospects of the luxury car market in the country which currently remains miniscule in terms of the over 40 lakh per annum passenger vehicle segment, Amba said that the segment is expected to grow over the next few years.

"Certainly from a 4-5 year horizon perspective, we certainly believe that this 50,000 odd number (annual luxury car sales) is likely to double because of the sheer amount of wealth that is being created in India, with the entrepreneurship that is happening, and with more and more Make in India and localisation," Amba said.

"JLR India has been the beneficiary of the growth for the last two years, and we hope and expect that we'll continue to be the beneficiary of that," he added.

JLR FY25 revenue remained flat at 29 billion pounds. Its fourth-quarter revenue stood at 7.7 billion pounds, a dip of 1.7 per cent year on year.

The company said that in April 2025, it implemented a series of short-term actions to address the immediate impact of trade tariffs introduced by the US Administration on the global automotive sector.

JLR has lined up an investment spend of 18 billion pounds over a five-year period which would be funded by operational cash flows.

The automaker aims to develop individual growth strategies for its four brands: Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender, each catering to a specific audience and retail landscape.